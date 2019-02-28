Smaato’s H2 2018 Report Sees Massive Mobile Ad Request Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Leads Across the Globe With a 44% Growth in Ad Requests

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 February 2019 – Smaato , the leading global real-time advertising platform for mobile publishers and app developers, today announced results from its Global Trends in Mobile Advertising H2 2018 report. The report reveals important programmatic insights into in-app growth, post-GDPR pricing, advertiser spending, mobile video, holiday spending, and advertising fraud. These key insights will help publishers and advertisers guide their decision-making in 2019 and beyond.





Most important for the in-app advertising industry, Smaato reported significant growth across all key advertising metrics, including ad request volume and eCPMs. As advertisers direct more money into mobile advertising and consumers continue to adopt smartphones around the world, demand and supply both increased year-over-year, indicating a healthy mobile ad market.

Smaato experienced a 32% increase in eCPMs globally when comparing H2 2018 to H2 2017

Smaato experienced a 27% increase in mobile ad requests globally when comparing H2 2018 to H2 2017

The company reported phenomenal growth in several specific countries.

Ad Request Growth on the Smaato Platform

APAC — 44% Growth EMEA — 23% Growth Americas — 23% Growth India — 425% Spain — 152% USA — 170% South Korea — 177% Netherlands — 87% Colombia — 150% Thailand — 77% France — 82% Argentina — 141% Japan — 53% UK — 70% Mexico — 83% Vietnam — 50% Italy — 61% Brazil — 54%





The highest growth region across all metrics was APAC. India stood out from the pack with a 425% growth in mobile ad requests. This was more than twice the growth rate of the fastest growing markets in EMEA and the Americas, which were led by Spain at 152% and the USA at 170% respectively. India’s meteoric ad request growth is characteristic of an emerging mobile market in which the number of mobile device owners, their time spent on mobile, and overall app downloads all rise quickly.





Asia Pacific also saw significant eCPM growth in addition to ad request growth.

The top five countries in the region in terms of eCPM growth were:

1. Singapore -154%

2. Japan — 125%

3. Australia — 111%

4. Hong Kong — 99%

5. Indonesia — 96%





In looking closer at the Americas, eCPMs increased in the USA by 79% and in Canada by 70%. In EMEA, the top eCPM growth rates were posted by Switzerland at 92% and the UK at 66%.

Alex Khan, Managing Director, APAC at Smaato explains, “The impressive ad request and eCPM growth in APAC are driven by app developers finding new ways to better monetize their content even as consumers are spending more time on apps. Advertisers from all verticals are realizing that apps are where consumers are — and they are directing more funds into this channel.”

He adds, “With app usage increasing across the region, there will also be more monetization opportunities for mobile publishers.”

“As longtime partners of mobile app developers around the world, we are thrilled to find such impressive growth across both supply and pricing metrics, indicating what we’ve known for many years — that both consumers and advertisers are embracing mobile worldwide,” said Arndt Groth, President at Smaato. “Our H2 2018 mobile advertising report provides a variety of insights that support the continued interest in the mobile advertising market, as well as record-breaking growth in key categories.”



Smaato’s H2 2018 Global Trends in Mobile Advertising report delivers a number of additional insights:

EEA inventory grows in value post-GDPR

Retailers outspend all other mobile advertisers

Rewarded video drives video ad spending growth

Cyber Monday and Singles’ Day set mobile records

Apps are less prone to fraud than mobile web

To learn more, download Smaato’s H2 2018 Global Trends in Mobile Advertising report here .









