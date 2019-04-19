12 ways to make the most of your small balcony

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Wayfair

Having a balcony is amazing, but it’s also not unheard of for it to be small and cramped.

If you’re wondering what to do with your tiny outdoor space, here are 12 furniture and decor ideas designed to help maximize your balcony.

Having your own private balcony is a huge plus. You begin to dream of all the coffee and little croissants (in your robe, of course) or the intimate dinners you can enjoy, and your daydream is in full force, but it never dawns on you that you’re currently looking at a 15-square-foot balcony.

Many balconies have exceptionally little wiggle room, but that doesn’t mean you can’t jazz it up tiny-house style with furniture designed for small areas and even decor that can hang from the walls or railings so it’s not taking up precious floor space.

Keep day dreaming because your little coffee and croissant date is about to come true.

Here are 12 pieces of furniture and decor for your small balcony:

A personal table that can attach to a railing

caption This foldable railing-table can be used as an outdoor coffee table or desk. source Wayfair

This foldable wicker table attaches directly the railing of a balcony, porch, or deck to be used as a personal desk or coffee table. It can be folded down when it’s not in use, and is weather-resistant and waterproof so you won’t have to worry leaving it outside either.

A vertical wall garden

caption Hang your plants on the wall to leave more floor space on your balcony. source Wayfair

Construct a vertical wall garden that can fit eight plants however you want both horizontally and vertically. This wall garden also comes with a built-in irrigation drip system that isn’t an eyesore.

A compact table and chair set

caption This compact bistro set is weather- and rust- resistant. source Wayfair

This compact bistro set is long and narrow, so it can easily fit on the smallest of balconies. And when you’re done eating, the chairs slide completely under the table so they’re out of the way. All three pieces are weather- and rust-resistant.

An electric grill

caption This grill can be used with or without its stand, and be placed on a table or counter. source Ebay

This indoor/outdoor grill is perfect for small spaces since it’s electric powered, meaning no need to worry about charcoal, propane, or fire. Its stand is removable so you can grill on the balcony floor, small table, or even countertop.

Install a privacy screen

caption Create the privacy you want and need with a privacy screen. source Wayfair

Chances are, if you have a balcony, there is another one directly next to you. A privacy wall or screen can help you get the most out of your tiny balcony. Each panel is scratch proof and weather resistant, so your space will stay beautiful overtime.

A patch of grass for your dog

caption Create a place for your dog to use the bathroom. source Amazon

If your balcony is several stories up, chances are you’re far away from grass for your dog to easily relieve himself or herself. The Fresh Patch can fit in the corner of your balcony so your dog can use the bathroom whenever he or she needs. The entire product is disposable, so it can be thrown out after a few weeks and a new patch laid down after.

A railing planter

caption Hang your flowers directly off the railing with this planter. source Amazon

If you don’t have any wall space to hang a vertical garden, try attaching this planter to your railing to liven up your small balcony. The metal frame and wicker basket is weather-resistant and is the perfect size to house small perennial flowers.

A balcony bar

caption Enjoy drinks or dinner on this balcony railing bar. source Overstock

Attach this mini balcony bar to your railing and maximize the small and narrow space you have. Enjoy drinks on the table top and store your supplies on the small bottom shelf until you’re ready for more.

Decorate with outdoor lights

caption Add some delicate lighting around the railings of your balcony. source Amazon

These outdoor LED lights can be controlled via remote and are also waterproof. You can wrap them around the railing of your balcony to create a more cozy feeling without worrying about large glaring lights in your face.

An outdoor bean bag chair

caption Morph a bean bag chair to fit your small space. source Wayfair

Not only are bean bag chairs comfortable, but they can be smushed and morphed to fit the space you have more easily than a metal chair. Each chair is filled with EPS beads and the cover is fade-, mold-, UV-, and weather-resistant.

A railing cup holder

caption Now you’ll have a place to put your drinks with these cup holders. source Amazon

These cup holders can attach to any table or railing to maximize space without compromising function. Each can hold up to 30 ounces and cups or cans that are 3-inches in diameter, or any other object as a matter of fact.

Add wooden flooring

caption Create a solid floor on top of a metal-grated balcony with these Teak wood tiles. source Amazon

These Teak wood interlocking tiles are perfect to give your small space some character. Because they connect to each other, you can control how large or small you want your flooring to be. Whether you want to create a solid floor for your metal grate balcony or create a separate section, these are a great solution.