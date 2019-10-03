The 25 small US companies with the best work-life balance

caption ForwardLine Financial took the seventh spot on the list. source Courtesy of Comparably

Job-listing site Comparably just released its annual ranking of the 25 small businesses where employees have the best work-life balance.

California-based businesses dominated the rankings, with companies in cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Mountain View.

Computer software and IT companies also ranked high.

Due to the tight labor market, more small companies are offering perks like flexible work schedules to hire top talent.

Some small companies do a better job with their perks than others: job-listing site Comparably released its annual ranking of the 25 companies where employees have the best-work life balance.

Comparably analyzed anonymous employee feedback on their website to measure fair pay, perks, benefits, and work environment to find out what companies are the best at offering employees flexible schedules.

Many small and midsize companies in California dominated the ranking, as did computer software or information technology companies. Computer software company BambooHR, for instance, took the top spot, and seven of the top 10 small businesses were based in California.

Here are the 25 small to midsize companies where employees have the best work-life balance, plus worker quotes provided by Comparably from user posts. You can find a longer list with 25 major companies (as well as Comparably’s methodology) here.

25. Hi-Rez Studios (computer games)

Location: Alpharetta, Georgia

Employee quote: “The company has treated me well, they flexed and respected my wishes when I needed more family time (4 day work week for a while).”

24. AODocs (information technology and services)

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Employee quote: “Management is there if we need it, but they also give us room to do our jobs. It’s a nice balance.”

23. LiquidPlanner (internet)

Location: Seattle, Washington

Employee quote: “Amazing PTO in which managers encourage their teams to take to recharge for self care.”

22. Infrrd (computer software)

Location: San Jose, California

Employee quote: “Good flexibility, I get to balance my work and personal life.”

21. APS Payroll (human resources)

Location: Shreveport, Louisiana

Employee quote: “I have flexible work hours that allow me to find a great work/life balance.”

20. Nylas (computer software)

Location: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “Management is very supportive of employees. Worklife balance is a top-line value.”

19. Eargo (medical device)

Location: San Jose, California

Employee quote: “The management/executive team understands the importance of work/life balance and provides a great work environment that allows their employees to thrive and to actually be happy and feel like part of a team.”

18. Flowhub (computer software)

Location: Denver, Colorado

Employee quote: “The leadership team understands how to take care of engineers. Flexible scheduling policies and absence of micromanagement are 2 big pieces of that.”

17. Motivosity (human resources)

Location: Lehi, Utah

Employee quote: “It’s the first time in my life where the company trusts me to get my work done and allows me to create my own work/life balance!”

16. BQE Software (computer software)

Location: Torrance, California

Employee quote: “They try to help us when our personal lives become complicated.”

15. SmartBug Media (marketing and advertising)

Location: Newport Beach, California

Employee quote: “Even though we’re remote we can find friendship and be there for each other.”

14. HomeLight (real estate)

Location: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “I have the ability to make this job what I want to make it. I am not micro-manage and in fact, I am encouraged to make my own decisions for success.”

13. SmartProcure/GovSpend (information services)

Location: Deerfield Beach, Florida

Employee quote: “Very laid back and relaxed atmosphere, dress down, no micromanagement, just do your job and enjoy.”

12. Faithlife (computer software)

Location: Bellingham, Washington

Employee quote: “Employees are treated like adults. Candid, respectful conversations are encouraged.”

11. MomentFeed (internet)

Location: Santa Monica, California

Employee quote: “For me, it has this chill culture like other software companies. There is time to be serious and time to chill.”

10. TranscribeMe (information technology and services)

Location: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “I am primarily a SAHM, though I have a very part-time job somewhere else, and it’s nice to be able to hop on when the kiddo is sleeping and do a job or two before he wakes up.”

9. InvestCloud (financial services)

Location: West Hollywood, California

Employee quote: “We have a culture of ‘family’ and ‘work hard, play hard’ that is driven from the CEO and permeates the company.”

8. Diverse Lynx (computer software)

Location: Princeton, New Jersey

Employee quote: “I love having the freedom to create my own schedule.”

7. ForwardLine Financial (financial services)

Location: Woodland Hills, California

Employee quote: “They allow everyone to have their autonomy and trust them to accomplish the companies goals.”

6. AdTheorent (marketing and advertising)

Location: New York City, New York

Employee quote: “They work hard and they care about others. They also understand balance.”

5. Egnyte (computer software)

Location: Mountain View, California

Employee quote: “I appreciate that I am encouraged to continue my education. Multiple departments have supported my decision to receive additional training.”

4. Theorem (information technology and services)

Location: Encino, California

Employee quote: “We’re treated like adults and trusted to do our job. Being remote is a big part of this.”

3. Archer Education (marketing and advertising)

Location: Los Angeles, California

Employee quote: “They obviously care about the employees and their ability to have personal lives outside of work.”

2. Signal Sciences (information technology and services)

Location: Culver City, California

Employee quote: “Autonomy, autonomy, autonomy. I get to set my schedule and have the freedom to manage my work and priorities.”

1. BambooHR (computer software)

Location: Lindon, Utah

Employee quote: “Work gets done in a timely manner because people are organized, but I never feel rushed to complete work before an unreasonable deadline.”