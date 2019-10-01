The 25 small US companies with the happiest employees

caption San Francisco-based small company Wonderschool has some of the country’s happiest workers. source Courtesy of Comparably

Job listing site Comparably compiled a rank of the 25 small and midsize companies in the US with the happiest employees.

Many small businesses in big cities like San Francisco and New York made the list, yet some companies in Southern states like Florida and Georgia also ranked high.

Workers at top small companies also tend to be happier than those at the best major corporations, Comparably found.

Small-business success isn’t just about fundraising.

A strong work environment can separate the winners from the flounders, according to a 2019 survey. In fact, the country’s thriving small businesses credit success to intangibles like an entrepreneur’s grit and how hard employees work.

And some small businesses are better at creating positive work environments than others.

Job listing site Comparably compiled a ranking of the 25 small and midsize businesses with the happiest employees by analyzing anonymous employee feedback on their website to measure fair pay, perks, benefits, and work environment.

Comparably also found that small businesses tended to have happier workers across the board compared to large corporations: 98% of employees at top small/mid-size companies reported having a positive work environment, compared to 92% from large companies.

Here are the 25 small companies with the happiest employees, plus worker quotes provided by Comparably from user posts on what makes their company fun to work for. You can find a longer list with 25 major companies (as well as Comparably’s methodology) here.

25. Globality, Inc. (information technology and services)

Located: Menlo Park, California

Employee quote: “People care. Individuals care. There’s an organic formation of community and so many different opportunities to connect with your coworkers. Whether it be their specific passions outside of work, or company led initiatives to get people together!”

24. Skipio (computer software)

Located: American Fork, Utah

Employee quote: “You become a better person by working at Skipio. Everyone is invested in helping you grow as a person and in your job. Everyone is upbeat and willing to help each other. We are all motivated to make Skipio the best place to work and product on the market. I feel lucky to work here!”

23. Overtime (sports)

Located: Brooklyn, New York

Employee quote: “Everybody is very approachable and helpful from the top to the bottom!”

22. InvestCloud (financial services)

Located: West Hollywood, California

Employee quote: “We have a culture of family and work hard, play hard that is driven from the CEO and permeates the company. I’ve been in the workforce for 25 years and have not experienced anything like it before.”

21. Zipwhip (computer software)

Located: Seattle, Washington

Employee quote: “A place where you can be yourself.”

20. Egnyte (computer software)

Located: Mountain View, California

Employee quote: “The people here are friendly, genuine, and great to work with.”

19. Wonderschool (education management)

Located: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “The most positive attribute of the culture is that my voice matters. Whether it’s my first day or 101st day, my concerns or feedback is taken as serious as anyone else.”

18. Greenhouse Software, Inc. (computer software)

Located: New York City, New York

Employee quote: “The company is very supportive of the people who work here. The culture is really fun and upbeat. People are very kind and helpful. Honestly, this is the best company I’ve ever worked for in terms of culture, and I don’t plan to leave anytime soon!”

17. Drift (internet)

Located: Boston, Massachusetts

Employee quote: “There’s a certain energy in the office that I have yet to be able to explain. It’s motivating, inspiring, and empowering to be surrounded by people hellbent on seeing their customers succeed, AND seeing you succeed.”

16. Aptris (information technology and services)

Located: Rockford, Illinois

Employee quote: “We work hard and have fun along the way.”

15. Automation Group (industrial automation)

Located: Modesto, California

Employee quote: “I love our work environment. You work hard and play hard. We have fun while doing what we love.”

14. Lola.com (computer software)

Located: Boston, Massachusetts

Employee quote: “The culture is great and it’s clear that managers care about employee growth and happiness.”

13. HomeLight (real estate)

Located: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “People feel valued because they are given opportunities to make an impact and not just be a cog in the wheel. From entry-level sales all the way up to executives – everyone has a chance to make a difference on the company’s success if you have initiative and drive.”

12. Life360 (individual and family services)

Located: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “People are very inviting, encouraging, and all about team work.”

11. AdTheorent (marketing and advertising)

Located: New York City, New York

Employee quote: “It’s a true team effort! Everyone cares about our company and works towards the company goals.”

10. Branch Metrics (computer software)

Located: Redwood City, California

Employee quote: “Branch’s values include humility, collaboration, selflessness, and transparency. This combination works wonders to create a positive environment where employees are encouraged to try new things, provide/seek feedback, and grow together every day.”

9. Checkr (internet)

Located: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “We’re extremely diverse and just good-hearted. We work hard and celebrate our successes. I feel comfortable in stressful situations, as well as hanging out with my peers after work.”

8. Periscope Data by Sisense (computer software)

Located: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “Genuine positivity. Many organizations embrace ‘positivity’ and force a smile – but Periscope Data is authentically happy.”

7. Mixpanel (computer software)

Located: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “The company is doing really well, people care about each other, and the future looks bright.”

6. BambooHR (computer software)

Located: Lindon, Utah

Employee quote: “From the time you walk in the door, you are noticed and spoken to, and made to feel like an important part of the team. People are genuinely happy here, it’s not fake.”

5. SalesLoft (computer software)

Located: Atlanta, Georgia

Employee quote: “Friendly and fully engaged coworkers – always ready to help.”

4. SmartProcure/GovSpend (information technology and services)

Located: Deerfield Beach, Florida

Employee quote: “Always full of high, positive energy. It is one big team effort and everyone is always happy to hear about eachother succeeding.”

3. CultureIQ (human resources)

Located: New York City, New York

Employee quote: “Culture is always top of mind at CultureIQ and that’s how it breeds collaboration and positive energy. Culture isn’t one big annual grand gesture here. It is consistently in the small day to day tasks and run ins.”

2. Highspot (computer software)

Located: Seattle, Washington

Employee quote: “The culture is lively, diverse, and exciting! Highspot is growing at an incredible rate, opening doors to foster new skills and career growth. Its a wonderful mix of seasoned veterans and eager young professionals all learning from each other.”

1. People.ai (computer software)

Located: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “We make each other laugh every day, never fails. We have a good time together but know when to focus on getting things done.”