10 details you may have missed in this year’s White House Christmas decorations

The White House is decked out for Christmas 2019, with several of its most iconic rooms decorated in the theme of “The Spirit of America.”

The decorations pay homage to the first family, as well as states, military service members, and storied American holiday traditions.

These are the details you might have missed in this year’s White House Christmas decorations.

First lady Melania Trump unveiled the 2019 White House Christmas decorations in several glittering rooms on Monday, keeping with the theme of “The Spirit of America.”

In keeping with tradition, the most storied rooms of the White House were filled with flowers, lights, and other objects that pay homage to the first lady’s personal projects, America’s greatest cities, and long-cherished holiday traditions.

Along the sides of the hall stood acrylic panels showing off some of the country’s largest landmarks as “a timeline of American design, innovation, and architecture,” the White House said in a release.

An artificial Thanksgiving feast features several historically inspired holiday dishes, including turkey, fruit, and oranges pierced with cloves.

A gingerbread model of the White House in the State Dining Room made for this year’s decorations weighs more than 300 lbs.

Other edible models of American landmarks include San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, Seattle’s Space Needle, and Mount Rushmore.

Models of the Alamo, the Liberty Bell, the Statue of Liberty, and St. Louis’ Gateway Arch also graced the table to highlight “America the Beautiful,” the White House said.

A small tree featured tiny helicopters as the 2019 White House Christmas Ornament, which is a helicopter to honor former President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The name of the first lady’s signature childhood wellbeing program was represented on a Scrabble-tile ornament featured in a wreath alongside dominos.

Trees made of playing cards and green leaves completed the Red Room’s games theme, which the White House said was inspired by the “childlike spirit we all have at this time of year.”

An advent calendar hung in a window of the Green Room provides visitors with a White House-themed Christmas countdown, complete with lights to mimic the North Portico.

The White House’s official tree that’s hosted in the Blue Room features a placard for all 50 states and their official flowers, CNN’s Kate Bennett reported.

