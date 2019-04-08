12 clever, space-saving products to help you organize your small kitchen

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Keeping a small kitchen organized can be a difficult feat, especially if you live with roommates.

Less countertop and cabinet space means that household essentials like pots and pans, spices, and cooking utensils turn into a cluttered mess.

I’m currently figuring out the best solutions for my own apartment, and I’ve come across quite a few clever options on my hunt. Below you’ll find 12 of them.

As a recent grad living in New York City, I’m learning the ins-and-outs of managing life in a place with limited square footage. My micro-abode is shared with three other roommates, meaning that every inch of our place is packed with our belongings and household essentials – and the kitchen is by far the most chaos-plagued room in our apartment.

I know I’m not the only grown adult navigating life in a toy-sized kitchen, because stores like Amazon, Target, and Bed Bath and Beyond are stocked with space-saving products that help to you make the most of limited counter and cabinet space (while still being able to access all your cooking necessities).

I found some really useful products that were made to save precious counter-top real-estate so you’ll actually have room to make something other than your go-to microwave meal.

Take a look at these 12 space-saving products that you can (and should) be using in your small kitchen to keep clutter at bay.

A Lazy Susan that doesn’t require counter space

Instead of finding a large container to store all your kitchen utensils, you might want to opt for this hanging Lazy Susan instead. It can hold anything from small measuring cups and spoons to larger tools like spatulas and ladles. It needs to be drilled in with screws, so if you’re renting, you may want to avoid this one – but we suspect it’d be possible to hang it with Command Strips instead for damage-free installation.

A magnetic knife bar to mount on your wall

When counter space is limited, a wood block knife holder may not be an immediate priority. This magnetic bar will securely hold your knives on a wall – and the package comes with an easy installation kit so you can be sure you’re drilling in the right place.

This fruit basket to keep your groceries in one place

This two-tier basket comes in multiple sizes, including a smaller countertop unit and a larger floor unit. The small one actually makes great use of vertical counter space, though, since you can pop your K-cups, snacks, fruit, or any other groceries that won’t fit in the cabinets.

A K-cup organizer for easy access to your morning joe

Nothing is more frustrating than digging through boxes of unorganized K-cups when all you want is a quick caffeine fix. This carousel will keep the cups organized while taking up minimal space on your countertop.

This sliding organizer you can easily store under the sink or inside a cabinet

Stacking is always a great option when you have a small space to work with. This sliding organizer provides quick access to things like spices and small utensils – plus the small size means it can fit inside of cabinets to make better use of vertical space.

A corner bamboo shelf to hold plates or bowls

Bread, fruit, spices, mugs, plates – name anything and it can be stacked on this bamboo shelf. The three tiers make great use of that open corner that rarely gets put to good use.

These jars that stack to save you valuable space

Mason jars are still popular as ever, but they tend to take up a good amount of space which can make your countertop or cabinet seem crowded. The Kilner jars are stackable, which allows you to organize your goods in a space-saving and secure way.

This storage shelf for any stand-alone microwave

Your counter top isn’t the only place where you can store your kitchen essentials. Those with a limited amount of space need to make use of just about any open area they have, and this shelf is perfect for transforming the place above your microwave into some extra storage.

A slim storage option for any unused area in your kitchen

If your countertop is cluttered with things like a microwave, toaster, and coffee maker, then you likely don’t have much room to work with. Instead of cramming a spice rack into the little available space you do have, consider using a slim and narrow area, like the space between your fridge and counter, for optimal storage.

A nifty basket to put under your shelf

There is no installation needed to incorporate this extra shelf into your small kitchen. This basket simply slides under your existing cabinets or shelves and acts as an additional space to store anything that may seem out of place.

This mug holder to keep your cups from falling out of a crammed cupboard

If your bowls and plates are already taking up the entirety of your cabinets and you just can’t find a place to store your mugs, this storage tree will do the trick. It takes up little counter space and allows you to easily access your favorite mug.

Mounted storage bins for any free wall space

You can install these mounted baskets with nails or Command Hooks to clear up some valuable counter space. Save some drawer space by storing foil or plastic wrap, or put your put your cleaning supplies in one of these to save some space by your sink.