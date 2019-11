Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ Introduces Six New Getaways around the World

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – 14 November 2019 – With the year-end holiday season coming up, Small Luxury Hotels of the World is pleased to introduce six new members to its exclusive collection of independent luxury boutique hotels. From a private hill retreat in Bali, a sophisticated eco-hotel hidden in the forest, a Zen-hideaway nestled in the wetland to an ex-hunting lodge fit for the royals, there is something to suit the tastes of all independently-minded travellers.





Le Coucou Meribel, Meribel, France

55 rooms from EUR583 per night