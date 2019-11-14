Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ Introduces Six New Getaways around the World

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – 14 November 2019 – With the year-end holiday season coming up, Small Luxury Hotels of the World is pleased to introduce six new members to its exclusive collection of independent luxury boutique hotels. From a private hill retreat in Bali, a sophisticated eco-hotel hidden in the forest, a Zen-hideaway nestled in the wetland to an ex-hunting lodge fit for the royals, there is something to suit the tastes of all independently-minded travellers.





Le Coucou Meribel, Meribel, France

55 rooms from EUR583 per night





Opening on 12th December, Le Coucou Meribel is part of a new luxury collection of five-star boutique hotels owned by fashion and property entrepreneurs the Pariente family. Perched along the slopes in Meribel at the foot of the Rond-Point des Pistes, the elegant ski-in/ski-out hotel overlooks the entire valley. With its traditional chalet styling, the mountainside hotel spread over 12,000 square meters offers a chic and relaxed take on mountain living with cheeky nods to cuckoos – the mischievous bird from which it borrows its name, including a feature wall in the BeefBar restaurant adorned with an entire collection of old cuckoo clocks. Young guests are not forgotten either — the hotel’s Petit VIP Kids Club and Teens Lab designed by Sophie Jacquemin, a specialist in captivating children, leads the way in the design of fun and educational activities for kids and teens. Think customized creative workshops, interacting with an imaginary yeti and funny monsters, and creating their first glass of mocktail.

SLH Insider Tip: Book one of the four-bedroom chalets to enjoy a kitchen, games corner and TV room, private swimming pool and spa, a ski-in/ski-out room and outstanding views from the lounge.





Hidden Hills Villas, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia

7 rooms from USD180 per night



