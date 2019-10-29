Small Luxury Hotels of The World™ Introduces Winter Sun Escapes

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – October 29, 2019 – Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) welcomes five new hotels this month combining stylish designs and breathtaking views with buzzing bars and outstanding restaurants. Revel in the pure indulgence of a Mayan Clay Bath Day at KASA Hotel Riviera Maya (Mexico), discover the beauty of Lago Di Como aboard a Riva motorboat at Vista Palazzo (Italy) or savour Caribbean delicacies by the pool at S Hotel Jamaica. Whichever getaway one might choose, these SLH hotels offer an abundance of winter sun and intense experiences designed to spark all the senses.

Lennox Miami Beach, Miami, USA

119 rooms from USD338 per night including breakfast

Opened August 2019





Located on Miami’s iconic Collins Avenue, Lennox Miami Beach boasts original 1930s Art Deco design and offers 119 contemporary guestrooms, 13 of these complemented by a balcony offering sweeping views of the buzzing streets of Miami Beach. At the centre of the property’s four interconnected buildings, a Mediterranean-style courtyard features a 440ft swimming pool and poolside bar offering al fresco dining and serving innovative cocktails. The rooms are enhanced by handcrafted furnishings from Patagonia, natural elements and eco-friendly and upcycled materials meticulously curated by acclaimed Argentinian interior designer Juan Ciavarella. The hotel has collaborated with William Roam to provide vegan, nature-made amenities in each bathroom. William Roam is a partner of American Forrest, a non-profit conservation dedicated to protecting and restoring healthy forest ecosystems. Thanks to this partnership, American Forest has committed to planting one tree for every hotel room at Lennox Miami Beach.





SLH Insider Tip: Guests should pay a visit to The Art Deco Museum in Miami Beach offering tourists a glimpse into the renowned architectural history and landscape of the city. After visiting the museum, put your newfound knowledge to the test with a 90-minute official Art Deco District walking tour taking you inside many of the area’s historic hotels, restaurants and shops.













S Hotel Jamaica, Montego Bay, Jamaica

120 rooms from USD241 per night including breakfast

Opened 27th January 2019

Overlooking Jamaica’s famed Doctor’s Cave beach, S Hotel Jamaica artfully combines urban sophistication and Caribbean cool, offering guests an authentic Jamaican cultural experience. On display throughout are works by local artists Tamara Harding, who used wood recycled from trees removed from the property during construction, and Michael Thompson, whose funky hand-painted murals and prints make each floor come alive. The 120 rooms and suites invite relaxation with special touches such as record players with Bob Marley’s “Legend” albums and fresh daisies in Red Stripe (local beer) bottles. Unique to S Hotel Jamaica are the gorgeous Irie Baths, three subterranean marble plunge pools, reminiscent of ancient baths, consisting of varying temperatures (warm, hot and cold) offering kinetic energy therapy while aiding circulation. Products used in the therapies feature locally made products including 100% pure cold-pressed Jamaican coconut oil and Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee.

SLH Insider Tip: The hotel’s Sky Pool, with its gorgeous glass-enclosed pool and rooftop beach vistas, is the perfect place to settle into a swing or a plush cabana, order an Appleton rum and savour the sunset.













KASA Hotel Riviera Maya, Puerto Aventuras, Mexico

37 rooms from USD210 per night including breakfast

Opening November 2019

Opening in November 2019, KASA Hotel Riviera Maya sits in the exclusive beach, marine and golf community of Puerto Aventuras. This private gated community is an emerging area on the Riviera Maya, away from the crowds in an area of lush tropical foliage, with a smart sailing community, full-service marina, golf course and uncrowded beach. The family-friendly hotel features an infinity-edged pool and a swim-up bar, with lots of toys for the little ones to use both in and out of the pool. A world-class restaurant and bar, Kocina, overseen by Chef Gilberto Canto serves three meals daily with a menu oriented towards modern Mexican cuisine using seafood and local Mayan ingredients such as Chaya and chocolate delicacies. Adventurous guests can also experience swimming with the dolphins at the Dolphin Discovery programme, located at the beach. The concierge at KASA Hotel Riviera Maya is skilled at arranging local adventures in the Riviera Maya including cenote diving, biking explorations of the area’s Mayan ruins, Mexican cooking classes and diving with sea turtles in Akumal.

SLH Insider Tip: Revel in the pure indulgence of a Mayan Clay Bath Day with an interactive healing spa experience designed to energize, hydrate and detoxify the skin. Mayan Clay has been used in the jungles of Mexico’s Riviera Maya in purifying bathing rituals since ancient times as a natural way to detoxify and mineralize the body.













KASA Hotel Parota, Tulum, Mexico

39 rooms from USD163 per night

KASA Hotel Parota is a family-friendly, luxury boutique hotel set among the uncrowded beaches and world-class restaurants of Tulum. Situated in the exclusive Aldea Zamá neighbourhood, the 39-suite hotel is designed to give guests the feeling of staying in a “home away from home,” providing a casual yet professional approach to service. At KASA Hotel Parota, guests can enjoy the signature infinity-edge swimming pool that has a swim-up bar and restaurant, a shallow “beach” area for sun loungers and a place for children to play, or they can take one of the hotel’s complimentary bicycles to explore the nearby shops, restaurants and bars in Tulum. The hotel’s Kocina restaurant serves everything from mouth-watering smoothie bowls, banana pancakes to seasonal octopus, ceviche or shrimp tacos. Their selection of cocktails and artisanal craft beers from local Mexico brew masters cannot be found anywhere else in the world and their specialty mezcal, tequila or rum signature cocktails, crafted from local organic herbs, fruits and tinctures, will be sure to leave guests wanting more.

SLH Insider Tip: Only 45 minutes from the hotel, guests can find one of the largest protected areas in Mexico, the Sian Ka’an Biosphere filled with natural wonders, and a variety of wildlife such as iguanas, lizards, crocodiles and sea turtles, frigates, pelicans, cormorants, herons, egrets, ospreys and many more.













Vista Palazzo Lago Di Como, Lago Di Como, Italy

18 rooms from USD595 per night including breakfast

Situated in a stunning 19th century Venetian-style Palazzo that has long been one of the most photographed structures on Lake Como, Vista Palazzo Lago di Como is the Italian town’s first five-star hotel and is open year-round. Vista enjoys a convenient central position next to the lively Piazza Cavour, the historical main square of Como, with a unique lakefront location offering panoramic views of world famous Lake Como from the romantic balustrades and Juliet balconies of the 18 hotel rooms and suites. Oozing effortless glamour, the rooms showcase the best in Italian craftsmanship, with intricate hand-hewn marquetry on the wooden floors, glass walls and hand-embroidered Italian bed sheets. The hotel’s Infinity Bar offers an extensive selection of cocktails influenced by the Lake Como area such as the “Up into the River”, a whisky cocktail inspired by the migration of salmon with Tio Pepe sherry and pomegranate syrup or the “Green Mizu” cocktail combining Asian accents of Kombu, wasabi and matcha tea.

SLH Insider Tip: Hotel guests can indulge in the services of a personal shopper, who can escort them through retail attractions in Como or further afield to Milan or Lugano in Switzerland. Sight-seeing options are also available on Lake Como, with tours via both Riva speed boats and seaplanes, which can be arranged through the hotel’s concierge.





And in other news…





Century-old The Tokyo Station Hotel teams up with French luxury fragrance brand Histoires de Parfums

150 rooms from USD568 per night including breakfast

The Tokyo Station Hotel in Tokyo, Japan, has just announced the creation of “Est. 1915,” a set of bathroom amenities that embody in fragrance the hotel’s elegance and sophistication. Est.1915 blends together fragrant notes of mandarin, lemon, bergamot, tuberose, blond wood, and white musk paying homage to the atmosphere of Japan at the time of the hotel’s founding. This new offering is the culmination of a year-long collaboration with French luxury fragrance brand Histoires de Parfums, representing their first ever partnership in Asia.

The Nare Hotel becomes Cornwall’s First Five-Star Hotel

37 rooms from USD462 per night including breakfast

The Nare has been reaffirmed as the leading hotel in Cornwall by becoming the first to be awarded five stars by the AA. The country house hotel by the sea has been the highest rated Cornish hotel for the last 30 years and is amongst the leading country house hotels in the UK.

Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa celebrates St. Barths’ Sixth Annual Gourmet Festival

48 rooms from USD1013 per night including daily buffet breakfast and ground transfers airport

From 6th November to 10th November, travellers can awaken their taste buds and enjoy a one-of-a-kind culinary experience at St. Barths’ sixth annual Gourmet Festival. A prestigious tradition of culinary excellence, the St. Barths Gourmet Festival unites the very best in contemporary French cuisine and will this year welcoming eight guest chefs at the island’s many hotels and restaurants. Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa will be hosting Michelin-Star Chef Jean-Denis Rieubland from the Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa in Champillon (France) to cook up some delicious French-inspired dishes with hotel chef William Girard.

DasPosthotel in Austria launches new restaurant “Chez Marie”

20 rooms from USD360 per night including breakfast

DasPosthotel in Zell am Ziller, Austria, has launched a new brasserie restaurant called “Chez Marie” serving delicious Austrian specialties including a carpaccio of Tyrolean beef, Viennese style boiled beef with apple horseradish, Kaiserschschmarrn pancakes with mashed apples and a fricandeau of venison with cream cabbage and bread dumplings.





About Small Luxury Hotels of the World

Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH) is the most desirable community of independently minded travellers and independently spirited hotels in the world. We turned the luxury boutique hotel into a phenomenon and selected the distinctive, the diverse and the downright delightful. People, places and experiences with individual character, intimate charm and inherent class. We’ve personally visited, vetted and verified over 500 hotels in more than 80 countries. We are envisioning a future where people experience the world with intention, experience its intensity and protect its integrity. Be part of the community – join us at INVITED, visit us at www.slh.com, contact a travel agent or call the Small Luxury Hotels of the World VIP desk; click here to view a full contact listing by country.