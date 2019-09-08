The tiniest apartment in San Francisco is just 161 square feet and will cost you over $2,200 a month — here’s a look inside

caption The smallest apartment available for rent in San Francisco spans just 161 square feet. source Getty Images

San Francisco is home to the most expensive rental market in the US.

The tiniest apartment currently for rent in the city spans 161 square feet and costs $2,295 a month, according to the rental platform Zumper.

The apartment has a sink, a closet, and not much else.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

San Francisco is home to the most expensive rental market in the country.

Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower reported in May that the typical rent in San Francisco exceeds $4,500 – which is more than 2.5 times the typical national rent.

Read more: The salary you need to comfortably afford rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the 25 largest US cities, ranked

The city is so outrageously expensive that some people are dishing out $1,200 a month for bunk beds in co-living buildings to save on rent.

With the help of the rental platform Zumper, Business Insider was able to track down the tiniest apartment currently for rent in San Francisco. For $2,295 a month, you can rent a 161-square-foot studio in a swanky downtown neighborhood, but you may feel a little cramped.

Business Insider called and emailed the listing agent to find out how long the studio has been on the market but did not immediately receive an answer. A contact at RentSFNow – the leasing side of Veritas Investments, the company that previously managed the listing – told Business Insider that the building had recently changed ownership and that contact information on the listing had not yet been updated.

Keep reading for a look inside.

The tiniest apartment for rent in San Francisco is a studio located in Lower Nob Hill. The apartment is within walking distance of the Financial District and North Beach.

source Google Maps

Source: Google Maps

The studio spans just 161 square feet and is currently available for $2,295 a month.

source Zumper

Source: Zumper

It includes all the living essentials in one small room — sort of. For one thing, the studio doesn’t have a bathroom. The future renter will have to use a shared bathroom.

source Zumper

Source: Zumper

The sink, which can be seen below, is right next to the studio’s front door — and the kitchen seems to consist of that, a mini fridge, and not much else.

source Zumper

Source: Zumper

The studio did manage to squeeze in some space for a triangular closet, which is also next to the front door.

source Zumper

Source: Zumper

Beyond that, the studio has one window and a space heater. According to the listing, the unit comes with a dishwasher and in-unit laundry, but we couldn’t find them in the listing photos — or, frankly, imagine where they could possibly fit.

source Zumper

Source: Zumper

$2,295 may seem outrageously expensive for a 161-square-foot studio — and it is. San Francisco is home to the most expensive rental market in the country.

source Getty Images

Source: Zumper

But not all major cities are as wallet-draining as San Francisco. Just consider Raleigh, North Carolina, where the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $975 a month.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Source: Business Insider

Meanwhile, if you venture further up the Pacific Coast from San Francisco, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Portland is $1,595 a month.

source Nadia Yong/Shutterstock

Source: Business Insider