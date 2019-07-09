Smart Pharma Token (SMPT) issued by Smart Pharma Group to be listed on IDAX

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 9 July 2019 – Smart Pharma Group, a subsidiary group of Aptorum Group Limited, is excited to announce that their asset-backed security token, the Smart Pharma Token (“SMPT token“) is to be available for transacting on IDAX (https://www.idax.pro/)





IDAX is a leading global cryptocurrencies exchange platform. SMPT is schedule to open deposit and trading on July 10th 2:00pm. and open withdrawal on July 11th 2:00 pm.





The SMPT token is an ERC-1404 security compliant token with ERC-20 and ERC233 compliance on the Ethereum blockchain, which tokenizes a portion of the royalty monetarization income derived from the eventual commercialization of intellectual property rights of drug candidates discovered under our Smart-ACTTM platform.





The Smart-ACTTM platform is a repurposed and new drug discovery platform launched by the Smart Pharma Group to revolutionize drug discovery, repurposing and repositioning. The SMPT token helps foster a community ecosystem of passionate and like-minded people in revolutionizing the drug discovery industry who would like to be an integral part of the process.





About Smart Pharma Group

Smart Pharma Group includes Smart Pharmaceutical Limited Partnership, a limited partnership registered in Seychelles, and its general partner, SMTPH Limited, an international business company incorporated under the laws of Seychelles. SMTPH Limited and its subsidiaries are indirectly wholly owned by Aptorum Group Limited (“Aptorum”).





Whitepaper: https://www.smtph.com/token/doc/WHITEPAPER_Smpt.pdf?v=2





Smart-ACTTM website: http://www.SMTPH.com.





About IDAX (www.idax.pro)

IDAX is an international cryptocurrency exchange platform originating from GBC (Global Blockchain Research Center). Founded in 2017, IDAX is ranked Top 8 at CoinMarketCap. IDAX provides users from all around the world with convenient, safe and fast cryptocurrency transaction service.





IDAX has over 2 million registered users with daily trading volume over 2000 million US dollars and is now offering IDAX users the opportunity to support the SMPT project by purchasing SMPT tokens.





IDAX value every user of the platform, and look at and maintain IDAX relationship with users from a long-term perspective. As one of the world’s leading exchanges, IDAX will strive to build the first users’ community system initiated and promoted by the exchange. Using IDAX products and services to integrate into people’s lives, bringing joy and more opportunities to IDAX users and society in general.



