Smart tech is being used to secure Singapore’s borders – here’s how

With advancing technology and the ubiquitous Internet, it is easy for any organisation to be susceptible to hackers and terrorist attacks.

For instance, July 2018 saw Singapore’s worst cyber attack when 16,000 people, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, had their personal information stolen when hackers infiltrated SingHealth computers.

Thus, it is important for organisations to stay vigilant against such attacks.

The sixth and final episode of the “Smart City” Web series covers the various measures taken to keep our nation safe and secure with the use of innovative technologies.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has embarked on various smart transformation processes to combat the challenges it faces.

One such issue would be the scanning of buses at Tuas Checkpoint. Previously, it was time consuming for officers to check every bus. But after installing new scanners, the process can detect items concealed in buses quicker.

This allows officers to perform more targeted checks on specific parts of the bus where anomalies have been detected by the scanners.

Two weeks after the implementation of the scanners, ICA officers successfully foiled the smuggling of 1,000 cartons of duty unpaid cigarettes, which were hidden in the rear compartment of a bus.

Security checks and screenings at airports will soon be a hassle-free experience with biometric technology solutions.

The NEC Open Innovation Centre is developing identification biometrics with facial and iris capabilities. This new technology could soon replace fingerprint scanning at airports.

To reassure those worried about identity fraud, NEC has came up with a liveliness detection technology. It has the ability to verify if the biometrics determined come from a real person or an image.

