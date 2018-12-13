Vitaminwater wants to pay you $100,000 to give up your cell phone for a year

source Getty Images

Vitaminwater is offering $100,000 to one person who can go without their smartphone for an entire year.

Contest entries will be accepted on Twitter and Instagram until 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 8, 2019.

The selected contestant will be provided with a “1996-era cellular telephone” and accompanying phone plan to use for one year.

A lie-detector test will help determine whether you stuck to the rules for the full 365 days.

Smartphone addiction is no joke – and neither are the very real health risks it poses. But if you’re not willing to forgo your own device for a shot at less anxiety or better sleep, maybe you’d give it a shot for, say, $100,000?

It’s a bet Vitaminwater is willing to take.

That’s right, the Coca-Cola-owned brand is offering $100,000 to one person who can go without their smartphone for an entire year, Fast Company reported. Vitaminwater announced the contest Tuesday.

we tried to get Brandon to make this deal, but he is too busy – will you turn off your phone for a year instead? #NoPhoneForAYear #contest https://t.co/RVTF0gytnv pic.twitter.com/wFFTXl0PBX — vitaminwater® (@vitaminwater) December 11, 2018

Here’s how the “Scroll Free For a Year” contest will work, according to the company’s website:

Apply on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest, telling Vitaminwater why you need a break from your smartphone and what you’d do with your free time. You have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 8, 2019, to enter.

Vitaminwater will pick one entry by Jan. 22, 2019. If selected, you’ll be contacted via the social media account you used to enter.

The potential winner will be provided with a “1996-era cellular telephone” and accompanying phone plan to use for one year. They’ll also sign a contract committing to no smartphone usage for the duration of the contest. If found to have adhered to the rules at the end of the year, they’ll be rewarded with $100,000.

You’ll still be able to use a laptop or desktop computer, of course, but you won’t be allowed to even touch a smartphone for a full 365 days. The rules also state that if you can only go six months versus an entire year, you’ll win a much lesser prize of $10,000. (Hey, that’s still no chump change.)

It’s unclear how, exactly, Vitaminwater will verify you played by the rules, but a lie-detector test will be involved, according to FOX2now.com.

Thousands of social media users have already thrown their hats in the ring.

#nophoneforayear #contest I would spend my time with my daughter and would actually to be able to finish my classes with anyone bothering me.. I could use the money to buy a house for my daughter and my mom. Being a single parent sucks but I'm lucky to have my mom.. pic.twitter.com/kmgtsF9DXY — Sofia (@sofiabella215) December 13, 2018

My name Is Daniella Perez. I will be starting my last semester of Nursing school in Jan. I’m not sure if I could live without my phone for a whole year but hey somebody gotta pay all these student loans. ???? I just want to graduate, pass my NCLEX RN exam #NoPhoneForaYear #Contest pic.twitter.com/BX4COtPrrF — Daniella Perez (@MsLovelyDada) December 13, 2018

As shown in my #throwback pic below (I’m on the right), I would party like it’s 1999! As a young man with an old soul, I would enjoy the extra time to strengthen my relationship with God, Family, and Friends—and play snake!#nophoneforayear #contest #AnythingToPayOffStudentLoans pic.twitter.com/m3agPMt5XS — Andrew Bell (@awbell87) December 13, 2018

So, what would you do without your smartphone for a year? We’ll be dreaming of all the things $100,000 will buy us when it’s all over.

