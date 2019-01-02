Here are all the smartphone leaks we saw in January, from Samsung’s Galaxy S10 to Apple’s iPhone XS successor

By
Dave Smith, Business Insider US
-

source
Santiago Bluguermann/Getty

  • January was a huge month for smartphone leaks.
  • Thanks to some prominent leakers, we got early looks at Samsung’s Galaxy S10 lineup and even Apple’s next iPhone.
  • We’ve compiled all of the alleged leaks we saw from January 2019 below.

The biggest smartphone leak of January, by far, was Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10. Prolific leaker Evan Blass was the first one to show off the new phone, just three days into the new year.

source
Twitter/Evleaks

Source: EvLeaks

EvLeaks added to his own leak that day with more information: The Galaxy S10 lineup would be able to charge other phones and smartwatches, just like Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro.

source
Twitter/Evleaks

Source: EvLeaks

Leaker Ice Universe compared Blass’ Galaxy S10 leak — and its alleged “hole-punch” notch for the selfie camera — to the Mate 20 Pro, a similarly sized phone with a traditional notch along the top.

source
Twitter/UniverseIce

Source: IceUniverse

The next day, Ice Universe followed up on Evan Blass’ leaks with these alleged dummy cases for the Galaxy S10 line, suggesting Samsung will release three Galaxy S10 models: a 5.8-inch Galaxy S10 “Lite,” the 6.1-inch Galaxy S10, and the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+. The Galaxy S10 Lite is said to have two rear cameras, while the two larger models will feature three rear lenses.

source
Twitter/UniverseIce

Source: IceUniverse

Ice Universe used this alleged Galaxy S10 Lite case to explain some of its other features, including a next-gen Snapdragon chip. It’s unclear if the other two models will feature different processors.

source
Twitter/UniverseIce

Source: IceUniverse

A couple of weeks later, Ice Universe shared an alleged photo of the Galaxy S10+ in the wild, and powered on. If you look at the top right corner of the phone, you’ll notice a larger “hole punch” cut-out for not one, but two selfie cameras.

source
Twitter/UniverseIce

Source: IceUniverse

IceUniverse showed how the alleged photo of the Galaxy S10 in the wild lined up with past leaks.

source
Twitter/IceUniverse

Source: IceUniverse

The next day, Ice Universe described how Samsung plans on differentiating that top-of-the-line Galaxy S10+ model, which could prove to be quite expensive.

source
Twitter/UniverseIce

Source: IceUniverse

The next day, Evan Blass showed off renderings of the entire Galaxy S10 lineup, showcasing the different rear camera cut-outs for the three phones.

source
Twitter/Evleaks

Source: EvLeaks

A few days after that, Ice Universe showed off another image of the alleged dual-selfie camera in the Galaxy S10+, which lined up with the other leaks for that phone.

source
Twitter/UniverseIce

Source: IceUniverse

Less than a week later, IceUniverse showed a full view of what appears to be the Galaxy S10+, fully powered on.

source
Twitter/IceUniverse

Source: IceUniverse

Then finally, on January 31, tech site 91mobiles released an alleged photo of the Galaxy S10+ meant for the press, showcasing two selfie cameras on the front and three cameras on the back. At this point, we’d be very surprised if we saw different phones at Samsung’s Galaxy S10 unveiling later this month.

source
91Mobiles

Source: Business Insider

Samsung plans to announce its phones at its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 20.

source
Samsung

Source: Samsung

While Samsung’s upcoming phones got plenty of attention in January, Apple’s next iPhones did as well. This render from Ice Universe lines up with reports from Bloomberg, Ming-Chi Kuo, and others, stating the iPhone XS successor will feature three rear cameras for improved augmented reality experiences.

source
Twitter/UniverseIce

Source: IceUniverse, Bloomberg, MacRumors

Apple is really pushing AR in its phones, as the tech is rumored to be the secret sauce in the company’s upcoming smartglasses, said to be released as early as 2020.

source
Freelancer/georgeshap

Source: Business Insider

One interesting alleged leak we saw — courtesy of Ice Universe — came from smartphone maker Vivo. The Chinese company loves making concept phones with wild designs.

source
Twitter/UniverseIce

Source: IceUniverse

A second photo showed how smooth and seamless Vivo’s “Waterdrop” would look.

source
Twitter/IceUniverse

Source: IceUniverse

About a week after the first news of Vivo’s “Waterdrop” phone, Ice Universe suggested we’d learn more about the phone on January 24.

source
Twitter/UniverseIce

Source: IceUniverse

A few days prior to Vivo’s announcement, Ice Universe speculated how the Waterdrop concept phone might look, based on its rumored design.

source
Twitter/UniverseIce

Source: IceUniverse

Two days prior to the official announcement, Vivo’s brief promotional video for the Waterdrop concept leaked early, via concept designer Ben Geskin.

source
Twitter/Ben Geskin

Source: Ben Geskin

Another one-off leak from early in January came courtesy of Ice Universe, who showed off the general look and shape of the upcoming Sony Xperia phone.

source
Twitter/UniverseIce

Source: IceUniverse

And finally, one of the more interesting alleged leaks we saw — which couldn’t be confirmed, mind you — was this foldable phone concept from Xiaomi. As you see below, the phone is actually as large as a tablet, like an iPad Mini. But you can fold the display’s sides inward …

source
Twitter/Evleaks

Source: EvLeaks

… and it looks like this. Wrapping the sides of the phone against the back turns the tablet into a gorgeous curved phone. Of course, since this video was shot in the dark, we’re guessing the rest of the phone’s hardware isn’t quite ready.

source
Twitter/Evleaks

Source: EvLeaks

These were the biggest smartphone leaks in January, but we’re sure to see even more of these phones — and plenty of others — in the coming months.

source
Reuters/Charles Platiau