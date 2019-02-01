Here are all the smartphone leaks we saw in January, from Samsung’s Galaxy S10 to Apple’s iPhone XS successor

- source
- Santiago Bluguermann/Getty
- January was a huge month for smartphone leaks.
- Thanks to some prominent leakers, we got early looks at Samsung’s Galaxy S10 lineup and even Apple’s next iPhone.
- We’ve compiled all of the alleged leaks we saw from January 2019 below.
The biggest smartphone leak of January, by far, was Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10. Prolific leaker Evan Blass was the first one to show off the new phone, just three days into the new year.
- source
- Twitter/Evleaks
Source: EvLeaks
EvLeaks added to his own leak that day with more information: The Galaxy S10 lineup would be able to charge other phones and smartwatches, just like Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro.
- source
- Twitter/Evleaks
Source: EvLeaks
Leaker Ice Universe compared Blass’ Galaxy S10 leak — and its alleged “hole-punch” notch for the selfie camera — to the Mate 20 Pro, a similarly sized phone with a traditional notch along the top.
- source
- Twitter/UniverseIce
Source: IceUniverse
The next day, Ice Universe followed up on Evan Blass’ leaks with these alleged dummy cases for the Galaxy S10 line, suggesting Samsung will release three Galaxy S10 models: a 5.8-inch Galaxy S10 “Lite,” the 6.1-inch Galaxy S10, and the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+. The Galaxy S10 Lite is said to have two rear cameras, while the two larger models will feature three rear lenses.
- source
- Twitter/UniverseIce
Source: IceUniverse
Ice Universe used this alleged Galaxy S10 Lite case to explain some of its other features, including a next-gen Snapdragon chip. It’s unclear if the other two models will feature different processors.
- source
- Twitter/UniverseIce
Source: IceUniverse
A couple of weeks later, Ice Universe shared an alleged photo of the Galaxy S10+ in the wild, and powered on. If you look at the top right corner of the phone, you’ll notice a larger “hole punch” cut-out for not one, but two selfie cameras.
- source
- Twitter/UniverseIce
Source: IceUniverse
IceUniverse showed how the alleged photo of the Galaxy S10 in the wild lined up with past leaks.
- source
- Twitter/IceUniverse
Source: IceUniverse
The next day, Ice Universe described how Samsung plans on differentiating that top-of-the-line Galaxy S10+ model, which could prove to be quite expensive.
- source
- Twitter/UniverseIce
Source: IceUniverse
The next day, Evan Blass showed off renderings of the entire Galaxy S10 lineup, showcasing the different rear camera cut-outs for the three phones.
- source
- Twitter/Evleaks
Source: EvLeaks
A few days after that, Ice Universe showed off another image of the alleged dual-selfie camera in the Galaxy S10+, which lined up with the other leaks for that phone.
- source
- Twitter/UniverseIce
Source: IceUniverse
Less than a week later, IceUniverse showed a full view of what appears to be the Galaxy S10+, fully powered on.
- source
- Twitter/IceUniverse
Source: IceUniverse
Then finally, on January 31, tech site 91mobiles released an alleged photo of the Galaxy S10+ meant for the press, showcasing two selfie cameras on the front and three cameras on the back. At this point, we’d be very surprised if we saw different phones at Samsung’s Galaxy S10 unveiling later this month.
- source
- 91Mobiles
Source: Business Insider
Samsung plans to announce its phones at its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 20.
- source
- Samsung
Source: Samsung
While Samsung’s upcoming phones got plenty of attention in January, Apple’s next iPhones did as well. This render from Ice Universe lines up with reports from Bloomberg, Ming-Chi Kuo, and others, stating the iPhone XS successor will feature three rear cameras for improved augmented reality experiences.
- source
- Twitter/UniverseIce
Source: IceUniverse, Bloomberg, MacRumors
Apple is really pushing AR in its phones, as the tech is rumored to be the secret sauce in the company’s upcoming smartglasses, said to be released as early as 2020.
- source
- Freelancer/georgeshap
Source: Business Insider
One interesting alleged leak we saw — courtesy of Ice Universe — came from smartphone maker Vivo. The Chinese company loves making concept phones with wild designs.
- source
- Twitter/UniverseIce
Source: IceUniverse
A second photo showed how smooth and seamless Vivo’s “Waterdrop” would look.
- source
- Twitter/IceUniverse
Source: IceUniverse
About a week after the first news of Vivo’s “Waterdrop” phone, Ice Universe suggested we’d learn more about the phone on January 24.
- source
- Twitter/UniverseIce
Source: IceUniverse
A few days prior to Vivo’s announcement, Ice Universe speculated how the Waterdrop concept phone might look, based on its rumored design.
- source
- Twitter/UniverseIce
Source: IceUniverse
Two days prior to the official announcement, Vivo’s brief promotional video for the Waterdrop concept leaked early, via concept designer Ben Geskin.
- source
- Twitter/Ben Geskin
Source: Ben Geskin
Another one-off leak from early in January came courtesy of Ice Universe, who showed off the general look and shape of the upcoming Sony Xperia phone.
- source
- Twitter/UniverseIce
Source: IceUniverse
And finally, one of the more interesting alleged leaks we saw — which couldn’t be confirmed, mind you — was this foldable phone concept from Xiaomi. As you see below, the phone is actually as large as a tablet, like an iPad Mini. But you can fold the display’s sides inward …
- source
- Twitter/Evleaks
Source: EvLeaks
… and it looks like this. Wrapping the sides of the phone against the back turns the tablet into a gorgeous curved phone. Of course, since this video was shot in the dark, we’re guessing the rest of the phone’s hardware isn’t quite ready.
- source
- Twitter/Evleaks
Source: EvLeaks
These were the biggest smartphone leaks in January, but we’re sure to see even more of these phones — and plenty of others — in the coming months.
- source
- Reuters/Charles Platiau