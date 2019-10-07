SmileDirectClub gains after a slew of Wall Street analysts unanimously rate its shares a “buy”

source REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

SmileDirectClub recently received unanimous “buy” ratings from 10 Wall Street firms. JPMorgan has the highest price target for the shares, at $31.

Shares gained as much as 2.92% on the news early Monday.

The ratings came after a shaky public debut in September and a Friday report from Hindenburg Research that slammed the firm.

SmileDirectClub now has a few things to smile about.

Shares of the remote dental services provider gained as much as 2.92% in early trading Monday after a number of Wall Street analysts released bullish ratings on the company. All ten analysts who cover the company have “buy” ratings on shares with an average price target of $21.78, a 43% premium to where shares currently trade, according to Bloomberg data.

The upgrades came after a rough start for SmileDirectClub – its September initial public offering was the worst debut performance in the US for 12 years.

In addition, Hindenburg Research released a report Friday detailing its reasons for shorting the stock. Hindenburg said that SmileDirectClub was “moving fast and breaking things in people’s mouths,” cutting corners and endangering customers. They see 85% downside for the company’s stock.

But shares gained 7.45% Friday, suggesting that investors shrugged off the scathing report’s concerns. SmileDirectClub told Markets Insider in an email that they consider the report and other legal actions as attempts from traditional dentistry to thwart the competition.

Why JPMorgan is bullish

Analysts at JPMorgan are the most bullish on the stock – the $31 price target they gave the firm is the highest so far and is more than 100% above where SmileDirectClub currently trades.

The reason for the bullish price and rating is that the “malocclusion (crooked teeth) market is large and highly underpenetrated,” JPMorgan analysts led by Robbie Marcus wrote Friday.

Within that underpenetrated market, SmileDirectClub sets itself apart from its competitors with convenience and ease of its product, it’s affordable product offerings, “seamless” in-house financing, and complete vertical integration which drives a “best-in-class” patient experience, according to JPMorgan.

The clear aligners that SmileDirectClub offers, and its use of teledentistry, lower the costs of orthodontic care to reach a patient population that was “unwilling or unable to undergo traditional orthodontic treatment for cost, access, or convenience,” JPMorgan wrote. That’s opened the door to a $569 billion worldwide revenue opportunity for SmileDirectClub, according to JPMorgan.

SmileDirectClub also retains control over its entire process, from marketing through manufacturing. Having these functions all under one roof allows the company to not only maintain control of the member journey, but contributes to “sustained profitability,” according to JPMorgan. SmileDirectClub should be able to post positive earnings in 2021, JPMorgan wrote.

JPMorgan forecasts top line revenue growth of 47% through 2023. This growth will be driven by brand awareness, the company’s continued expansion to new markets, and its rollout of SmileShop, an in-store experience.

Given this growth, JPMorgan said that the company’s current valuation levels are “irrational.” They forecast an 11% upside for the company, and value it at 7.2 times the 2021 revenue forecast, which is in-line with high-growth MedTech peers, the analysts wrote.

“We believe this valuation is warranted given SDC’s mass-market potential, near-term profitability, and unparalleled revenue growth profile.”

SmileDirectClub is down 11% year to date.