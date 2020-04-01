SmileDirectClub vs. Candid — how the 2 popular dental aligner services compare, and what you should know before starting either

source SmileDirectClub; Candid; Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

SmileDirectClub and Candid are two popular online orthodontic companies that make custom-fitted aligners to straighten your teeth. Both services send all your aligners at once and assign you to a dentist or orthodontist who monitors your treatment remotely.

Depending on your needs, one may be better than the other. Or, neither may be the perfect option for you. Consult your dentist or orthodontist before proceeding with either SmileDirectClub or Candid.

SmileDirectClub ($1,895) has been around longer and is cheaper than Candid. You’ll be able to find more customer testimonials, along with more physical studio locations for fittings nationwide.

Candid ($2,400), while more expensive, does more on the remote-monitoring end if you’re concerned about the lack of in-person orthodontist visits. Its network of experts is also limited to specialized orthodontists.

In recent years, services like SmileDirectClub (founded in 2014) and Candid (founded in 2017) have emerged as affordable and convenient alternatives to traditional teeth-straightening products like braces and Invisalign.

They work by sending you plastic aligners that are custom-designed to your mouth and slowly move your teeth to straighter smile. Because the basic designs of their treatments are similar, inevitable questions arise: How do they compare? Which one should you use to straighten your teeth?

An additional layer complicates the debate. Beyond consumers’ questions of which one is better, SmileDirectClub and Candid also face some controversy and pushback from the dentistry community.

The American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) has issued an alert that includes questions to consider as you look at online orthodontic companies like SmileDirectClub and Candid. A big takeaway is not to jump directly to teledentistry because you simply don’t want to wear braces or make in-person office visits; depending on your teeth, something like traditional braces or Invisalign may actually be the best or safest option for you.

Senior editor Sally Kaplan has personally tried SmileDirectClub, and I’ve tried Candid. While we both had good experiences with our treatments and didn’t have any complications, it’s worth noting our treatments only involved minor changes and lasted a short four to five months.

We recommend looking through the AAO’s list of considerations, in addition to consulting your own dentist and orthodontist before you proceed with treatments from SmileDirectClub or Candid.

If you’re a fit for treatment, read on and see how SmileDirectClub and Candid compare on features like price, treatment design, and more, below.

How SmileDirectClub and Candid work: a basic overview

Visit a physical studio location to get a free teeth scan or order a starter kit to take photos and impressions at home. Note: Due to the coronavirus, all physical studios from both SmileDirectClub and Candid are currently closed. If you’re a suitable candidate, you’ll receive a treatment plan and aligners in the mail. Wear your aligners all day, every day. Only take them out to eat, drink, and brush your teeth. SmileDirectClub offers an overnight-only plan in addition to a standard everyday-wear plan. Change aligners according to your treatment plan and check in with your assigned dentist or orthodontist. Complete treatment and buy a set of retainers to maintain your newly straightened teeth.

We’ve reviewed SmileDirectClub and Candid in the past. See our reviews below for more detailed information about the treatment process.

SmileDirectClub review (5-month treatment by Sally Kaplan, senior editor)

Candid review (4-month treatment by Connie Chen, senior reporter)

The cost of each service

Candid is the more expensive service. Both services offer free studio visits and accept HSA and FSA. Your insurance policy may also cover part of the cost.

The prices you see above aren’t always what you’ll pay. SmileDirectClub and Candid offer special promotions throughout the year to bring the cost of treatment down. As of April 2020, here’s how to save at each service:

SmileDirectClub: Use code “IKREBATE29” to take $20 off the starter kit (now $29). Once you return your kit, you’ll get a full rebate. A $100 credit towards your aligner purchase will also be added to your account.

Candid: Use code “ATHOME” to take 50% off the starter kit (now $47.50).

What’s included and what to expect from each service

The basics of SmileDirectClub and Candid are pretty similar:

All the aligners for your entire treatment are sent in one box, so you won’t need to pause your treatment in case of any shipping delays or other errors. After you complete your aligner treatment, you can buy a clear retainer for an additional $99. These are worn at night. You get free whitening treatments to keep your teeth white as you wear your aligners.

The big differences are:

Candid only uses orthodontists because of their specialized training in straightening teeth. SmileDirectClub uses both dentists and orthodontists, and says all its doctors have specific experience with aligner therapy. Candid’s kit comes with a tool to help you with teeth scans that you submit for your virtual check-ins.

A closer look at what’s included in the starter impression kit if you aren’t able to visit a physical studio location

They’re virtually the same, except SmileDirectClub doesn’t give you a bite guide. However, later on during the actual treatment, it provides you with “Chewies” that you can bite down on to give you a tighter aligner fit. Candid also gives you these accessories for the same reason.

Having gone through the starter kit for Candid, I can say that it’s not very easy to take impressions and photos for yourself. If you make mistakes with your starter kit (e.g. distorted impressions, unclear photos), both services will send you new kits to fix the mistakes. They both also have very responsive customer support teams who can help you through the process.

If at all possible, we recommend visiting a physical studio location. It speeds up the process and eliminates the frustration of taking impressions yourself.

The bottom line

Once you receive your aligners and start your treatment, it’s hard to compare the services directly since everyone’s treatment is different. In general, you can expect clearly designed and easy-to-follow treatment plans, constant communication with your dentist or orthodontist, an intuitive online interface, and durable, effective aligners from both SmileDirectClub and Candid.

These are the biggest takeaways:

