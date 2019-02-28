S’mores Oreos made with chocolate and marshmallow creme stuffed between graham cracker-flavored cookies are coming back

caption The limited-edition S’mores Oreos will be available nationwide starting in April. source OREO

This spring, one of Oreo‘s most popular limited-edition flavors will return to shelves nationwide.

A representative for Oreo told INSIDER that the S’mores Oreos will be available starting in April wherever Oreo cookies are typically sold.

The S’mores Oreos, which first debuted in 2015, feature both chocolate and marshmallow creme layers sandwiched between two graham cracker-flavored cookies.

Between Carrot Cake, Swedish Fish, and a host of other unconventional flavors, Oreo has managed to keep fans on their toes with new renditions of its classic cookie.

caption S’mores Oreos are coming back this spring, with new packaging. source Oreo

The campfire-inspired Oreo treats first hit shelves back in May 2015 and, according to a 2016 review on the food blog, Junk Banter, the flavor was the third fastest-selling product of any limited-edition Oreo. According to Bustle, the sweet treats made a brief return in stores the following year, but, ever since then, Nabisco has left fans of the S’mores Oreos waiting for the cookies to make a comeback.

Now that the popular flavor is making a return, Nabisco is celebrating with updated packaging. Whereas the S’mores Oreos originally came in a standard Oreos pack with a picture of an actual S’more sandwich on the front, the new packaging has both a picture of the campfire treat as well as pictures of tents and trees in the background.

caption The original S’mores Oreos packaging. source Walmart

Once again, the S’mores Oreos will only be available for a short time, so, if you’re a fan of the chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker combo, you might want to stock up while you can.