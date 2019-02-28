S’mores Oreos made with chocolate and marshmallow creme stuffed between graham cracker-flavored cookies are coming back

- source
Between Carrot Cake, Swedish Fish, and a host of other unconventional flavors, Oreo has managed to keep fans on their toes with new renditions of its classic cookie.
This spring, one of its most popular limited-edition flavors, S’mores Oreos, will return to shelves nationwide.
Inspired by the gooey campfire staple, S’mores Oreos feature both chocolate and marshmallow creme layers sandwiched between two graham cracker-flavored cookies.
A representative for Oreo told INSIDER that the limited-edition flavor will be available starting in April wherever Oreo products are typically sold.
The campfire-inspired Oreo treats first hit shelves back in May 2015 and, according to a 2016 review on the food blog, Junk Banter, the flavor was the third fastest-selling product of any limited-edition Oreo. According to Bustle, the sweet treats made a brief return in stores the following year, but, ever since then, Nabisco has left fans of the S’mores Oreos waiting for the cookies to make a comeback.
Now that the popular flavor is making a return, Nabisco is celebrating with updated packaging. Whereas the S’mores Oreos originally came in a standard Oreos pack with a picture of an actual S’more sandwich on the front, the new packaging has both a picture of the campfire treat as well as pictures of tents and trees in the background.
Once again, the S’mores Oreos will only be available for a short time, so, if you’re a fan of the chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker combo, you might want to stock up while you can.