The most popular snack in 25 countries around the world

Snack foods can vary drastically between countries.

Whereas in the US people tend to go for a doughnut or a bag of chips, Australians will enjoy savory pies, and in Peru raw fish provides a nice little bite to eat.

A solid snack can be the perfect pick-me-up between meals.

In Peru, a snack means raw fish cured in citrus juice, while Argentinians enjoy alfajores, two buttery cookies filled with dulce de leche.

Keep scrolling to see what snack foods look like around the world.

Germany: Leberkäse

caption A loaf of leberkäse. source stockcreations/ Shutterstock

Especially popular in the south of Germany, Leberkäse is a type of meat consisting of corned beef, pork, and bacon baked into a loaf. Locals like to turn it into a Leberkässemmel, a sandwich, by putting a slice of it between a white roll and adding sweet mustard.

Australia: Savory Pie

caption Australian meat pie. source bonchan/ Shutterstock

Otherwise known as a meat pie, savory pies are an iconic dish in Australia and New Zealand. As the name suggests, they’re hand-sized meat pies containing diced or minced meat and gravy. Variations include mushrooms, onion, or cheese.

Denmark: Smørrebrød

caption Danish smørrebrød. source Yelp/ Annie H.

This Danish favorite includes a piece of buttered rye bread (aka rugbrød) topped with cold cuts, fish, cheese, spreads, and/or garnishes.

South Africa: Biltong

caption Savory strips of biltong. source Shutterstock/Blue Pig

Biltong is a hand-dried, cured meat. Although it’s mostly consumed plain, similar to jerky, biltong is just as delicious diced up into a stew.

Argentina: Alfajores

caption Sweet and crumbly alfajores. source Christian Vinces/ Shutterstock

A popular snack in South America, these cookies come in many different variations. A popular Argentine version includes dulce de leche sandwiched between two buttery, crumbly cookies. Other variations include being rolled in toasted coconut or coated in chocolate.

Mexico: Tamales

caption Hot tamales. source Flickr/iotae

Tamales are typically made of dough that is steamed in a corn husk or a banana leaf, and filled with ingredients such as meat, cheese, fruit, vegetables, and chilies. Just make sure to remove the husk!

Turkey: Lahmacun

caption Lahmacun bread. source Esin Deniz/ Shutterstock

Lahmacun is a thin piece of dough topped with minced meat, minced vegetables, and herbs. The dish is often served wrapped around vegetables.

The United States: Doughnuts

caption Frosted doughnuts. source Paul Velgos/ Shutterstock

These treats involve coating fried dough with a sugary glaze, or filling it with fruit preserves, cream, or custard. Although popular around the world, doughnuts are an especially beloved snack in the US.

Bahamas: Conch Salad

caption Conch salad. source Shutterstock/BlueOrange Studio

Similar to ceviche, conch salad is arguably the quintessential Bahamian food. Some locals believe it has aphrodisiacal powers.

Poland: Pierogi

caption Savory pierogis. source Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

These delicious, dumpling-like snacks can be sweet or savory: fillings can include meat and potatoes, cheese, or fruit. A particularly popular treat during the summer months is fresh blueberry pierogis with sweet cream.

Egypt: Halawa

caption Sliced halawa. source Alp Aksoy/ Shutterstock

Also known as Halva, this snack is a sweet and dense dessert that is usually made from tahini (sesame paste), although it can also be made with flour. It usually contains pistachios.

The United Kingdom: Digestive Biscuits

These sweet and wheaty tasting biscuits are a favorite in the UK, and pair well with a cup of tea.

Greece: Koulouri

caption Fresh koulouri. source Nikola Obradovic/Shutterstock

Koulouri is sesame-coated bread that’s usually baked in the shape of a ring. It is crunchy on the outside and doughy on the inside, and often contains olives or feta.

India: Vada Pav

caption Vada pav. source Shutterstock

A staple of Mumbai’s culinary culture, Vada Pav is a deep-fried lentil, potato, and onion patty served in a bread roll with chutney.

Spain: Pintxos

caption A variety of pintxos. source Pat_Hastings/ Shutterstock

These open-faced sandwiches are similar to tapas, the main difference being that they are served skewered onto bread. Almost any ingredient is fair game, from ham to shrimp.

Italy: Supplì

caption Supplì. source Marzia Giacobbe/Shutterstock

Especially popular in Rome, Supplì are balls of rice filled with tomato sauce and mozzarella. They are then dipped in egg, coated with bread crumbs, and fried.

The Netherlands: Stroopwafel

caption Stroopwafel. source Eduard Zhukov / Shutterstock

Originally invented by a baker using leftover ingredients, Stroopwafels are made by putting two thin layers of baked dough together with a caramel-like syrup filling in the middle.

Thailand: Khanom Bueang

caption Khanom bueang from a street vendor. source Elena Ermakova/ Shutterstock

This sweet snack can be found all over Thailand. Also known as a Thai crepe, it’s super thin dough filled with all sorts of sweet or savory ingredients.

Finland: Leipäjuusto

caption Finnish leipäjuusto. source rainbow33/ Shutterstock

This popular Finnish cheese, known in the US as Finnish squeaky cheese, is a fresh cheese made from cow’s beestings: milk from a cow that has recently calved. Reindeer or goat milk are popular variations, and it is usually eaten with cloudberry jam.

China: Xiaolongbao

caption Xiaolongbao in a bamboo steaming basket. source Cuson/ Shutterstock

Also known as soup dumplings, these steamed buns are traditionally filled with pork and broth, and served in a bamboo steaming basket.

Russia: Pirozhki

caption Pirozhki. source Alieva Liubov/ Shutterstock

These popular Russian snacks are baked or fried buns stuffed with a variety of fillings, such as beef, potato, or cabbage.

Ukraine: Holubtsi

caption Holubtsi. source anmbph/ Shutterstock

Holubtsi is a stuffed cabbage roll dish wrapped around a variety of fillings and served in a tomato based sauce.

Peru: Ceviche

caption Ceviche. source Chowtzer Fast Feasts

Ceviche is fresh, raw fish cured in citrus juice, often with red onion and chilies.

Canada: Poutine

caption Poutine. source Shutterstock/Foodio

This classic Canadian dish combines fries, fresh cheese curds, and gravy to make a savory snack that can double as a full meal.

Israel: Shakshuka

caption A dish of shakshuka. source Shutterstock

Shakshuka is a popular dish throughout the Middle East. The Israeli version typically involves a dish of eggs poached in a spicy tomato sauce with chili peppers and onions.