A New Jersey man was fined $5,000 for keeping 15 venomous snakes and 30 tarantulas in his home

- source
- National Geographic/YouTube
- New Jersey resident Allan Carlson was fined $5,000 after pleading guilty to multiple charges of possession of a dangerous species.
- Carlson was found to be keeping 16 snakes – 15 of which were venomous – and up to 30 tarantulas in his home, plus dozens of containers of bugs to feed them.
- The situation was brought to the attention of the authorities after Carlson was bitten by one of his cobras and drove himself to the hospital.
- Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.
In September 2018, authorities in Vineland, New Jersey, were notified that a man, Allan Carlson, was in the hospital after being bitten by a venomous cobra. The New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife was asked to investigate his home, reported the Press of Atlantic City.
Carlson’s mother let the authorities inside, and told them that she didn’t believe that her son was keeping any poisonous snakes in the house, according to Ocean City Patch. However, she did say that Carlson told her that he had been bitten by an African forest cobra, and that she had to take over driving him to the hospital once he stopped being able to see. He eventually passed out in the hospital parking lot.
Read more: A Texas homeowner thought he needed help removing a ‘few’ rattlesnakes from his home. Professionals found 45.
Ultimately, 16 snakes, 15 of which were venomous, were found in his home, including a 10-foot-long reticulated python, several spitting cobras, and a green mamba.
There were also at least 30 containers, most of which were filled with tarantulas, and dozens of other containers filled with bugs to feed Carlson’s “creatures,” as Carlson’s mother called them, according to Ocean City Patch.
- source
- Eko Siswono Toyudho/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
In March 2019, Carlson was charged with 16 counts of possessing a non-game species without a permit and 15 counts of possessing a potentially dangerous species. He pled guilty and was fined $5,000, according to the New Jersey Conservation Officers Association.
The snakes have been moved to a research facility in Kentucky.
- Read more:
- A woman was bit by a 5-foot python that had been hiding in a toilet, and it’s truly the stuff of nightmares
- A couple discovered a 4-foot snake in their toilet that had turned slightly blue from cleaning products
- Firefighters rescued more than 100 snakes from a burning house in Texas that the owner had kept as pets
- An airline passenger was caught trying to smuggle a python on a plane by hiding it inside a hard drive at Miami International Airport