Snaking queues for the S$54 Y6 Pro formed before shops opened – but Huawei says it was all sold out by 10.30am

Huawei announced that it would be selling its Y6 Pro phone from July 26 to 28 for only S$54 – a whopping 73 per cent discount from its original price of S$198. Facebook / Lillian Tan, Mohamed Razali

Singaporeans love a great deal.

So when Huawei announced that it would be selling its Y6 Pro phone from July 26 to 28 for only S$54 – a whopping 73 per cent discount from its original price of S$198 – many people planned an early morning strategy to get their hands on it.

Unfortunately, many were probably left hanging because Huawei sold out of all its discounted units by 10.30am on Friday (July 26) morning.

The Chinese tech giant announced the disappointing news on its Facebook page, and asked Singaporeans to refrain from joining the queue at its 27 outlets across the island.

It added that its stores at Tampines Mall, Bugis Junction, Lot 1, Jurong Point, and 313@Somerset would remain closed for the rest of the day.

“Due to overwhelming demand of our NDP S$54 Y6 Pro 2019 offer, we are unable to provide the vast majority of you with this promotion,” Huawei said.

Some disappointed customers were taken aback by the announcement, and some pointed out that the phones sold out even before some shops were opened for business.

Photos posted on social media the same morning showed how eager customers had shown up way before the shops’ opening hours just to get their hands on the National Day promotion – which was only applicable to Singaporeans 50 years old and above.

Facebook user, Lillian Tan, shared a video of the snaking queue at Tampines Mall at around 8.30am.

Here’s the queue at Jewel around 8.50am.The photos shared by Mohamed Razali show customers sitting on the floor.

Over at Jurong Point, people were already queuing as early as 7.05am,according to xtemujin on Twitter.

The queue for the Huawei Y6 Pro promotion at $54, Jurong Point Huawei shop at 7.05 am and more people joining the queue. #huawei pic.twitter.com/z4Rsa5gtLG — xtemujin360Resources (@xtemujin) July 25, 2019

The queue even extended to staircase landings at Nex shopping mall.

A video shared on the Twitter account of All Singapore Stuff showed a large crowd at the Lot 1 outlet at 10.30am, around the time Huawei said that all phones had been sold out.

Lillian Tan also shared a video of police officers trying to manage the crowd at Tampines Mall after it was announced that the phones were all snapped up.

