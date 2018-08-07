Snap surges 13% after beating expectations for Q2 — but it also reported its first-ever decline in daily users

caption Co-Founder and CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, reported its first ever decline in daily active users in its Q2 2018 financial results on Tuesday following a contentious redesign in its Q2 2018 financial results – but, otherwise, surprisingly good numbers sent its stock soaring.

The Los Angeles-area company beat Wall Street’s expectations for both revenue and losses, and its share price surged by more than 13% on the news in after-hours trading to nearly $15, before stabilizing around $14 – an overall gain of about 6%.

Tuesday also brought the surprise news of a $250 million investment in Snap by the Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.

Here are the key numbers for the quarter, versus what Wall Street was expecting (via Bloomberg data):

Revenues of $262.3 million, versus $249.8 million expected), up 44% year-on-year

versus $249.8 million expected), up 44% year-on-year A loss of $0.14 per share (non-GAAP) versus a loss of $0.18/share expected

(non-GAAP) versus a loss of $0.18/share expected 188 million daily active users versus 193 million expected, down 2% from Q1 2018

Analysts did not have high hopes for the company’s results, and expected flatlining daily active user numbers as it continues to struggle against Facebook-owned Instagram. In this respect it failed to meet even those expectations, with daily active users dropping to 188 million.

The company went public in March of 2017, and has suffered largely ugly numbers ever since. Last quarter, its stock dropped by as much as 24% afte releasing its Q1 earnings report.

Its results come at the tail end of a brutal earnings season for Silicon Valley, which saw huge chunks torn off the valuations of Twitter and Facebook following disappointing numbers.

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, a well-known tech investor, announced on Tuesday that he had invested $250 million into the company, in return for a 2.3% stake.

The prince had previously been rumoured to be interested in investing in Snap prior to its IPO, though in 2015 a source told Reuters there were “no plans to invest.”

