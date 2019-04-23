LIVE: Snap beat Wall Street’s expectations for Q1 2019 but its user growth is still stalled

source Getty

Snap, the parent company of photo-sharing app Snapchat, defied analysts expectations in the first quarter of the year – as its better-than-expected revenues and earnings per share sent its stock soaring after it reported its results.

But investors appeared to have second thoughts as they contemplated stalled user growth numbers, and Snap shares quickly gave back most of the gains.

The company saw revenues of $320 million in the quarter, besting consensus estimates of $307.4 million and growing 39% year-on-year. And it enjoyed 190 million daily active users, versus an 186.8 million prediction.

The results are welcome news for the company, which has struggled as it faces sustained pressure from Facebook-owned Instagram, and suffered in the wake of a widely criticised redesign in 2018. But even prior to Tuesday’s results, Snap’s stock has been making a comeback: Prior to market close, it was hovering at around $12 a share – up more than 100% from lows of less than $5 in December 2018.

Snap’s stock initially leapt as much as 12% in after-hours trading on the news, and as of writing it is currently up nearly 5%.

CEO Evan Spiegel hailed the company’s growth in daily users and revenues in a statement, and said the company’s new Android app – long promised as a key to unlocking future growth – was yielding “promising early results.”

Here are the key numbers, as well as what Wall Street was expecting (estimates via Bloomberg):

Earnings per share (adjusted) : $-0.10 ($-0.12 predicted, up 28.3% year-on-year)

: $-0.10 ($-0.12 predicted, up 28.3% year-on-year) Revenue : $320 million ($307.4 million predicted, up 33.3% year-on-year)

: $320 million ($307.4 million predicted, up 33.3% year-on-year) Daily Active Users: 190 million (186.8 million expected)

190 million (186.8 million expected) Q2 revenue guidance : $335 million to $360 million, versus $348 million expected by analysts.

: $335 million to $360 million, versus $348 million expected by analysts. Q2 adjusted EBITDA guidance: negative ($150 million) to negative ($125 million).

In a copy of his prepared remarks released ahead of Snap’s earnings call with investors, Spiegel emphasised the company’s reach with young people: “We have achieved significant reach with Millennials and Gen Z in key markets like the United States, where we now reach 75 percent of all 13-34 year-olds. As of March, our ads can now reach more 13-34 year-olds than Instagram in the United States.”

That said, the company’s user growth, while not declining as much as feared, appears to be stalled, as the chart below shows:

