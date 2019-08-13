Snap has a new, much more expensive set of Spectacles coming this November for $380

source Snap

Snap, the company behind Snapchat, has a new set of smart sunglasses arriving this November.

The new glasses, named Spectacles 3, are the third iteration of augmented reality glasses from the social media company.

More than just a new design, the smart glasses feature new cameras and additional storage.

Spectacles 3 also carry a much larger price tag than previous models: $380.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Snap, the company behind Snapchat, is back with another set of its Spectacles smart sunglasses that first captivated people back in 2016.

The new iteration, Spectacles 3, are the most technologically capable of the bunch: Two high-def cameras are mounted on each side, and an array of microphones capture audio.

At just shy of $400, they’re also the most expensive version ever released. Here’s everything we just learned about the newly-revealed Spectacles 3:

First and foremost: That price! Spectacles 3 cost a whopping $380, and are scheduled to arrive in November.

source Snap

They come in three colors: Carbon, monochromatic black, and mineral.

caption Mineral (left) and monochromatic black (right). source Snap

Here are all three in action:

source Snap

So, what’s different about these new Spectacles vs. the previous iterations?

source Snap

The biggest difference of all – the raison d’etre – with Spectacles 3 is the updated cameras: Two high-def cameras are able to capture depth. Previous models only had one camera.

The new cameras were “designed to capture depth and dimension the way your eyes do,” Snap says.

Photos can be captured at up to 1728 x 1728 px, and videos get a slightly reduced resolution of 1216 x 1216 px at 60 frames-per-second. The new Spectacles can also store a ton of those photos and videos with 4 GB of storage.

Like previous models, a wireless charging case comes with Spectacles 3. They work similarly to Apple’s AirPods, in that they charge wireless in the case.

caption Snap says that it’ll take about 75 minutes to fully charge Spectacles 3, and the wireless charging case can power four full recharges before it’s out of juice. You’ll need to plug in the case to charge it via USB-C. source Snap

But, by far the biggest difference with Spectacles 3 is their design — they look much more like adult sunglasses than the previous two iterations.

caption The original Spectacles (top), Spectacles 2 (middle) and the latest version, Spectacles 3 (bottom). source Snap

Just like with previous models, photos and video taken with Spectacles 3 are available through your smartphone (iPhone 7 or above, running iOS 11 or above, and “select Android devices” running Android 6 or above).

Which, to be clear, these are sunglasses, and not outright augmented reality glasses. The world you see through them is the normal world, not some computer-augmented form of it – that stuff is used on your phone.

Spectacles 3 are scheduled to arrive this November, and cost $380. You can pre-order them right now if you’re so inclined, on Spectacles.com.