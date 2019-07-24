Snaps soars 11% after user growth smashes Wall Street forecasts

caption A Snap billboard on Wall Street. source Alex Heath / Business Insider

Shares of Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, jumped 11% in early trading on Wednesday after the company posted second-quarter earnings that smashed Wall Street expectations.

Snap reported revenue grew by 48% year-over year to $388 million compared to the $359.77 million predicted by analysts.

Daily active users, one of the most closely watched metrics for Snap, increased to 203 million in the second quarter, beating estimates of 192.4 million.

“The growth in our community, engagement, and revenue is the result of several transitions we completed over the past 18 months,” Evan Spiegel, the chief executive officer of Snap said in a statement. “We look forward to building on our momentum and making significant ongoing progress in each of these areas.”

Snap added a total of 13 million DAU’s in the second quarter thanks to growth across both iOS and Android platforms, and in regions such as North America and Europe. According to the Snap’s earnings release, the recently updated version of its Android app led to a 10% increase in the retention rate for first time users.

The company expects third quarter revenue to be between $410 million and $435 million.

Snap was up 169% year-to-date through Tuesday.

