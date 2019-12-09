A new Snapchat feature is launching this month that lets you edit your face into videos to create zany deepfake-style clips

source Snap

Snapchat is planning to launch a new feature next week that allows users to edit their face into shareable videos, TechCrunch first reported.

The feature is called Snapchat Cameos and is intended as a Bitmoji alternative that’s easily shareable in other apps.

Cameos are already being piloted for a small number of users, and will be rolled out for all Snapchat users on December 18.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Snapchat is about to release a new feature that will let users edit their face into easily shareable videos, presenting an alternative to Bitmoji or Memoji, TechCrunch first reported.

The new feature, called Snapchat Cameos, uses a form of deepfake technology to map users’ faces onto video recordings or animations, which express specific moods.

In a statement to Business Insider, a Snapchat spokesperson confirmed that the new feature is called Cameos and will be released globally on December 18.

Some French users have already gotten access to the feature. Users took to Twitter to share their Cameo videos.

@snapologie Cette fonctionnalité viens d'apparaître sur mon Snap ça s'appelle Caméos pic.twitter.com/F8bIrhbptb — Arthur ???? (@gartr268) December 6, 2019

The new feature comes as Snapchat attempts to lure users back to its app among stiff competition from the video-sharing app TikTok. Snapchat has seen recent growth this year after several quarters of decline – it ended the third quarter of 2019 with 210 million daily users, up from 203 million in the second quarter.

Here’s a breakdown of how to use Snapchat Cameos.

Begin by selecting the contact from your Snap list that you want to send a Cameo.

source Snap

On the keyboard, select the face icon next to the chat bar.

source Snap

Select the Cameo icon at the bottom, which looks like a face silhouette with a plus sign.

source Snap

Next, use the selfie camera to align your face with the outline that appears on screen.

source Snap

You’ll then be able to select a cameo filter, which will appear with your face edited into the video.

source Snap

From there, you can send Cameos you’ve created directly in the chat.

source Snap

Like Bitmoji, Snapchat will also let users create two-person Cameos using their friends’ faces.