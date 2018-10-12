Snapchat just introduced new selfie filters meant specifically for your cat

Snapchat can now detect your cat’s face and apply lenses to it.

Previously, the app could generally only detect human faces for its selfie lenses – but it would occasionally work with animals.

For now, Snapchat is specifically focusing on cat lenses, and not other pets.

If you’ve painstakingly tried to get Snapchat filters to apply to your cat without luck, your time has come.

Snapchat just announced the introduction of cat lenses, meaning the app is now able to reliably detect cats’ faces. Previously, the lenses were only meant for human faces, but you could get it to work on your pets if you were lucky.

For some reason, Snapchat has chosen to focus specifically on cats, and not other animals.

In a tweet announcing the new feature, Snapchat showed off a few of the filters in action – including a cat with bats flying around its face, and a few cat owners taking selfies with their grumpy-looking, glasses-wearing cats.

Lenses. For cool cats ???? and their cool cats ???? Try them meow. pic.twitter.com/UFJtgt8ZWO — Snapchat (@Snapchat) October 12, 2018

Business Insider does not have a cat on hand, and was unable to test the new feature, but we’ll report back when we do.