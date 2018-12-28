Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel is in love with a fast-food chain most Americans have probably never heard of

caption Evan Spiegel, the founder of Snap. source Getty

Evan Spiegel, the founder of Snap, loves the fast-food chain Nando’s.

The billionaire tech executive told the Financial Times he seeks out the chain on his travels after first encountering it on a trip to South Africa while he was studying at Stanford University.

He went to a Nando’s on a recent visit to London that lasted just a few hours, according to the Financial Times.

Nando’s has not reached New York or Santa Monica, California, where Snap is based.

Spiegel told the Times he looks for a Nando’s whenever he travels. On his most recent visit to the British capital, he ordered a “simple” chicken burger with peri-peri fries.

caption Spiegel’s meal of choice: a Nando’s chicken burger. source Nando’s

“It’s amazing,” he said of Nando’s. “Delicious.”

Nando’s, founded in 1987 in Johannesburg, South Africa, has become a phenomenon in the UK, where there are about 340 diners.

Spiegel told the Times he first encountered the chain while he was a student at Stanford University, when he visited Nyanga, a township outside Cape Town, South Africa, to help young people find work. “It’s where the addiction began,” Spiegel said.

Nando’s 42 US locations are concentrated in Chicago and near Washington, DC. It has not reached New York or Santa Monica, California, where Snap is based.