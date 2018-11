A Snapchat glitch is telling some users that their accounts have been deleted — but the company says not to worry

caption Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel source Getty/Michael Kovac

Snapchat users are experiencing issues logging into their accounts, giving error messages that make it look like their accounts have been deleted.

The company has acknowledged the issue and told users on Twitter: “Your account should be safe!”

Snapchat has not given a timeline for the fix or details on the extent of the issues.

If you can’t log in to your Snapchat account right now, you’re not alone.

Some users can’t access their accounts, and by reports on Twitter, it seems that affected users are getting error messages that make it sound like their accounts have been deleted.

According to a tweet sent out by Snapchat Support on Friday at 4:39 p.m. PT, the company is working on a fix for the login issues.

We're aware of an issue preventing some Snapchatters from logging in ???? Hang tight! Your account should be safe! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) November 2, 2018

The login issue, though, has left some users concerned that their accounts have been deleted.

Some users on Twitter are saying that they’re receiving an error message that their email and phone numbers are no longer connected to their accounts.

Twitter has not confirmed whether accounts have been deleted. They have responded multiple time with the same, automated response:

Thanks for letting us know, we’re looking into this ???? — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) November 2, 2018

Also, the phrasing “Your account should be safe!” has some Snapchatters feeling uneasy.

am i the only one that almost cried and got a panic attack? (Almost lost 30k views tho) — ????kemainjr (@kemianjr) November 2, 2018

Snap, the company behind Snapchat, has not immediately responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.