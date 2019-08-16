source Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Snapchat quietly changed its logo recently to give its ghost icon a thicker and darker outline.

The seemingly small change has upset some Snapchat users who have taken their complaints online, and others are even threatening to delete the app over the logo update.

Some users are so angry they’ve left negative reviews of Snapchat on the App Store, with one reviewer saying the new logo “look(s) like a 3 year old drew it with a stubby magic marker.”

Snapchat has quietly updated its logo to give its iconic ghost a thicker outline, but the seemingly small change has ignited fervent criticism from users online.

Since Snapchat released the new logo in an app update last week, users have not been shy on social media about their negative feelings toward the new ghost. People have called the new logo “uncomfortable” and “aggressive” compared the outline to the much-hated Comic Sans font, and complained that Snapchat is thirsty for attention.

Snap declined to comment to Business Insider on its logo change. However, the company told Fast Company that the new logo’s “bold line” makes it “more visible and eye-catching.”

Whatever Snapchat’s reasoning is for changing the look of its logo – whose name is “Ghostface Chillah” and was drawn by CEO Evan Spiegel – users are mad enough that some are threatening to delete the app altogether.

“Gunna have to delete @Snapchat cos this is, without exaggeration, the most hideous icon update ever,” one Twitter user wrote. “Attacked the outline with a Sharpie. What were you thinking?”

Although there’s no concrete evidence to back up people’s claims they’ll delete the app, some users have taken to leaving negative reviews for the Snapchat app on the App Store to express their unhappiness. Since August 8, more than 300 reviews mentioning Snapchat’s “logo” or “icon” have been left on the U.S. App Store, according to data from mobile analytics firm Sensor Tower.

Reviewers have roasted Snapchat for its “butt ugly” and “obnoxious” icon, and multiple users have said the new logo looks like it was made for an Android device.

“I’ve been using snapchat for years and always enjoyed it but never felt compelled to write a review until they made the icon look like a 3 year old drew it with a stubby magic marker,” one reviewer wrote.

The Snapchat app is regularly inundated with negative reviews: The App Store reviews are on average nearly 70% one-star and two-star rates, according to Sensor Tower.

It’s the most flak Snapchat has got for an update since it released the wildly unpopular Android version of the app. Snapchat released the updated Android app in April with a better camera and, apparently, fewer app crashes.