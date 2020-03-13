Sneaker Con, the world’s largest sneaker event, has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns

caption Sneaker Con Fort Lauderdale 2019. source Sean Drakes/Getty Images

Sneaker Con events in Phoenix, Arizona, and Cleveland, Ohio, have been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

As of March 12, Sneaker Con Phoenix, which was set to take place at the Phoenix Convention Center on Saturday, March 14, has been postponed to October 24, according to the Sneaker Con website.

Sneaker Con Cleveland, which was supposed to happen on March 21, has also been been postponed with a new date to be announced.

“The health and safety of everyone involved, including the local community, remains our top priority, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the Phoenix Convention Center in a few months’ time,” the website reads.

A representative for Sneaker Con was not immediately available to comment.

The two events were shaping up to be the biggest Sneaker Cons in either of those cities, Sneaker Con cofounder and organizer Alan Vinogradov told Business Insider in an earlier interview.

He added that Sneaker Con Cleveland was set have the most vendors – nearly 400 – ever at a show outside of New York.

“They just keep catching more and more steam leading up to them,” Vinogradov said of the two upcoming events before they had been postponed.

He added that he and his team were taking cues from local government and building management regarding safety and health precautions.

“A lot of our protocols are really driven by the venues we’re utilizing,” Vinogradov said. “And since most of the venues are managed by local and state governments, we just really look to them in terms of what type of protocols to set.”

In the last week, major events across the country have been cancelled due to concerns from the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected 1,700 people across the US. Tech companies have canceled 12 high-profile conferences, including tech and culture festival SXSW and IBM’s biggest developer conference of the year, Think.

The sneaker resale market is being hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, which is disrupting supply chains and causing declines in sales, overall.