These sneakers have exploded on the resale market and each grown in value by more than 2,000%

caption The Nike SB What The Dunk was worth $120 when it was released. It is now worth $5,000. source Farfetch

The sneaker resale market is booming. Cowen & Co. estimates suggest it could be worth $6 billion globally by 2025.

Sneakers become more valuable over time. The Nike SB What The Dunk cost $120 when it was released and is now worth $5,000 – an appreciation of 4,067%.

Here are the 10 sneakers that have appreciated the most in value over time, according to Farfetch and Stadium Goods.

For sneakers, sometimes older is better.

Miles Nadal, a car and shoe collector, recently spent over $1.2 million on 100 pairs of the world’s rarest sneakers at a Sotheby’s auction run in partnership with Stadium Goods.

“I believe that sneakers are where automobiles were 20 years ago,” Nadal told Business Insider, referring to his belief that they will ultimately appreciate in value.

Sneakers are definitely in their heyday. Sneaker resale marketplaces like StockX and Stadium Goods have sold some pairs for as much as $20,000. However, most sneakers don’t start out with such lofty prices.

The Nike SB What The Dunk was $120 at the time of its release. Now worth $5,000, these sneakers have appreciated in value more than any sneaker, growing at a rate of 4,067%.

Online retailer Farfetch and Stadium Goods shared the 10 sneakers that have had the greatest value appreciation on the resale market. Here are the top contenders:

10. Air Jordan 5 Retro T23 Tokyo

source Farfetch

Retail price: $206

Current value: $5,250

Value increase: 2,449%

This Air Jordan 5 Retro T23 Tokyo was based on the iconic Air Jordan that was released in 1990. This unique pair was released in Japan in 2011 and features a Japanese character on the heel.

9. Louis Vuitton Kanye West x Louis Vuitton

source Farfetch

Retail price: $1,140

Current value: $30,000

Value increase: 2,532%

This pink and grey sneaker is the most popular colorway for these high-tops from Kanye West and Louis Vuitton. This pair was named the overall most valuable sneaker on Farfetch’s sneaker list.

8. Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Off White – ComplexCon

source Farfetch

Retail price: $150

Current value: $4,000

Value increase: 2,567%

This white sneaker was an iteration designed to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Nike’s Air Force 1. Off-White’s Virgil Abloh created these sneakers, which were released in 2017.

7. Kanye West x BAPE Bapesta

source Farfetch

Retail price: $180

Current value: $5,000

Value increase: 2,678%

Kanye West and Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape collaborated in 2006 to release a sneaker for the Bapesta line. This pair appreciated 2,678% in value, which was more than the value increase for any other models from the brand.

6. Off-White x Air Jordan 1 Chicago

source Farfetch

Retail price: $190

Current value: $6,000

Value increase: 3,058%

This pair of Air Jordans is a revamp of the classic shoe. It’s part of The Ten, the Nike x Off-White collection, and features a red and black colorway and a red zip tie.

5. Nike Air AMS Max Amsterdam

source Farfetch

Retail price: $150

Current value: $4,999

Value increase: 3,233%

Born from a collaboration between Nike and Dutch artist Parra, this distinct sneaker was first released in 2005.

4. Nike Air Yeezy 2 Solar Red

source Farfetch

Retail price: $225

Current value: $8,000

Value increase: 3,456%

Kanye West’s second collaboration with Nike yielded the Air Yeezy 2 collection, which included this solar red colorway released in 2012.

3. Nike Air Yeezy 2 Red October

source Farfetch

Retail price: $225

Current value: $8,400

Value increase: 3,633%

Also from Kanye West’s Air Yeezy 2 collection, this red colorway was released two years after the line dropped and sold out just minutes after it was released.

2. Nike Lunar Flyknit HTM Milano

source Farfetch

Retail price: $150

Current value: $5,850

Value increase: 3,800%

With Flyknit and Lunarlon technology, these sneakers were part of an exclusive release in Milan and London in 2012 and were an addition to the HTM line.

1. Nike SB What The Dunk

source Farfetch

Retail price: $120

Current value: $5,000

Value increase: 4,067%

These eye-catching sneakers have appreciated in value the most over time. They feature materials and patterns from previous Nike SB models.