A fashion editor started an organization that has already donated 900 pairs of shoes to frontline workers across the country

caption Jennifer Barthole’s plan is to eventually expand the initiative to all essential workers. source Courtesy of Jennifer Barthole

Jennifer Barthole started Sneakers for Heroes in March after hearing from medical professionals about their need for supportive footwear.

She used her connections as a fashion editor at Shape to secure donations from brands like Adidas, All Birds, APL, Reebok, and more.

Since starting the organization, Barthole has been able to donate over 900 pairs and counting.

Once New York City went into lockdown in March, Jennifer Barthole started thinking about how she was going to help those in the healthcare community.

And so, Sneakers for Heroes was born. It all started when Barthole reached out to medical professionals in her personal network about sending care packages. But many of them expressed a need for supportive footwear instead.

“Due to working back-to-back shifts, they were experiencing foot and back pain. Also, constantly disinfecting their shoes was causing their footwear to wear out at a faster pace,” Barthole told Insider. “Once I understood that sneakers were in such high demand, I personally committed to sending out 50 pairs to my friends and family in the medical field.”

As the senior fashion editor at Shape, Barthole has access to a long list of footwear brands that she could turn to for help. She started by reaching out to 15 brands, and not only were they quick to say yes, but they also offered to donate more than what she had asked for.

“I started to realize that this could help so many people, so I reached out to my contacts and Instagram followers, asking them to refer me to any healthcare workers and the list of recipients continued to grow rapidly,” she said.

So far the number of brands that have donated to Sneakers for Heroes is at 31 and includes Adidas, All Birds, APL, Timberland, Reebok, and more. As of this week, over 900 pairs of shoes have been donated to workers across the country, Barthole said.

“The response from brands has been tremendous and the majority of companies have been eager to participate. Especially, once I send them images of medical professionals wearing their shoes, it brings the initiative to life,” she said. “In fact, most brands on the list have come back and offered to send more shoes.”

caption Sneakers for Heroes has donated over 900 pairs of shoes, so far. source Courtesy of Jennifer Barthole

For Barthole, the best part of this initiative is seeing how happy the medical workers are when they receive the shoes.

“There is an overwhelming sense of gratitude from the medical community. So many have sent me messages and expressed how exciting it is to be acknowledged and appreciated for all that they do,” she said. “Even though gifting them a pair of sneakers is really about providing physical relief, it provides a bit of emotional joy, too.”

Barthole explained that as long as the medical workers or hospital unit can provide credentials, they are eligible for a free pair of shoes. They can reach out to her via Instagram, email, or the Sneakers for Heroes website.

caption Sneakers for Heroes donations have gone to hospitals across the country. source Courtesy of Jennifer Barthole.

She then takes those names and makes a list for each brand to send the sneakers directly to the recipients.

“Ultimately, I would like to have a donation system where anyone (in addition to brands) can donate a pair of sneakers to essential workers: healthcare heroes, grocery store and drug store employees, postal carriers, MTA workers, etc.,” she said. “I think this pandemic has amplified the importance of this community and I want them to feel equipped and appreciated.”

Barthole has no plans of stopping and hopes to keep donating as many shoes as possible.

“I am extremely passionate about this cause and have the resources and time to continue,” she said. “This pandemic really challenged me to reconsider how I use my platform and unique position as a fashion editor.”

“Watching the initiative grow has been really exciting and has given me an overwhelming feeling of purpose,” Barthole added. “I value our healthcare heroes and to give back to them is truly heartwarming.”