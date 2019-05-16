Snickers and Twix-flavored drinks will finally make you want to drink milk

caption Both specialty chocolate milks are made with real, low-fat milk and come packed with 14 grams of protein per 14-fluid-ounce bottle. source Mars

Mars is rolling out Snickers and Twix-flavored milk products.

You can find them on convenience store shelves across the country beginning this month for a recommended price of $2.49 each.

If you’re the kind of person who regularly resisted drinking a glass of milk despite your parents’ pleas, we have some very exciting news for you.

Mars is rolling out new flavored milk products inspired by two of its most popular candy bars: Snickers and Twix.

The Snickers flavor combines the rich chocolate and caramel with the nutty taste of a classic Snickers bar. The Twix-flavored milk, meanwhile, blends chocolate, caramel, and cookie.

Both specialty chocolate milks are made with real, low-fat milk and come packed with 14 grams of protein per 14-fluid-ounce bottle. You can find them on convenience store shelves across the country beginning this month for a recommended price of $2.49 each.

