‘SNL’ mocked Republican lawmakers’ undying devotion to Trump in a ‘Meet the Press’ cold open

“SNL” opened Saturday night’s episode with a parody of NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

In the sketch, Republican lawmakers responded to a series of hypothetical scenarios, answering whether or not a certain action by President Donald Trump would make them give up their support for the president.

Despite the proposed ridiculous scenarios, nothing seemed to inspire a change in heart for the lawmakers.

“Saturday Night Live” skewered Republican lawmakers in the cold open of its pre-Mother’s Day show.

In a faux episode of “Meet the Press,” actors playing Sens. Lindsey Graham (Kate Mckinnon), Susan Collins (Cecily Strong), and Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett) repeatedly expressed devotion to President Donald Trump in the face a series of increasingly incriminating and negative questions from “Chuck Todd” (Kyle Mooney).

The topic of discussion was, “What would it take for President Trump to lose your support?”

Neither hypothetical collusion or obstruction seemed to move “Graham” or “McConnell.” “Collins” said she would write “a strongly worded email and send it straight to my drafts folder.”

The group balked at a suggestion from “Todd” that Trump was a Muslim – a jab at the conspiracy theory that followed former president Barack Obama. But they conceded that it would be fine as long as they still got their tax cuts.

The group became furious at the proposal that Trump would divorce the first lady, Melania Trump, and marry Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but still maintained that they would support Trump.

The sketch comes at an apt time, just days after an NBC News poll showed that 90% of Republicans approve of the job Trump is doing as president and as Trump kicks his re-election campaign into high gear.

Despite continued controversies around the Trump administration, few Republican lawmakers have openly spoken against Trump. Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld is the only Republican who has announced that they will challenge Trump for the Republican nomination.