Lil Wayne and Future joined ‘SNL’ for a rap about butts that had an important message about consent

caption The “Booty Kings” are played by Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd, source NBC/YouTube

An “SNL” rap about butts from Saturday night that features Future and Lil Wayne is hilarious but also sends an important message about consent.

“Permission” starts off introducing the “Booty Kings” played by Chris Redd, Kenan Thompson, and Pete Davidson (as a character called “Uncle Butt”).

They’re in a music video that appears to be a rap about women’s’ butts. One of the first things Redd’s character says is, “I’m nasty, I’ll bite your booty like an apple.”

But things take an unexpected turn when Redd and Thompson’s characters accept that two women are not interested in them at all.

“Okay sorry, we’re just here with our friends,” one of the women says. When the Booty Kings tell the women it’s cool and to have a good night, the woman, shocked, replies, “Wait? You’re just going to respect our wishes?”

The Booty Kings say, “Hell yeah. Times have changed. We have some new respect for stuff.”

Then they rap things like, “Drop that booty if you wanna” and, “Shake that booty, it’s your choice.” Later in the song, they wear Time’s Up pins.

Future and Lil Wayne (Saturday night’s musical guest) appeared later in the song as themselves.

You can watch “Permission” below: