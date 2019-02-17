‘SNL’ mocked Trump’s border wall national emergency — and Trump wasn’t happy

source Screenshot via NBC

“Saturday Night Live” took aim at President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency over funds for his long-sought wall along the US-Mexico border.

Alec Baldwin appeared as Trump delivering an announcement in the White House’s Rose Garden about the “fake” national emergency that would secure funds “so I can has wall.”

Trump hit back against the show in an early morning tweet, saying its political sketches were “total Republican hit jobs.”

Alec Baldwin appeared as Trump, closely mirroring the president’s comments delivered in the White House Rose Garden two days earlier, when he declared a national emergency to allocate nearly $8 billion total for construction of his long-sought border wall.

Using one of Trump’s key talking points for promoting the wall, Baldwin delivered a near-echo of Trump’s claim in the press conference that “walls work 100% of the time.”

“We have a tremendous amount of drugs flowing into the country from the southern border, or the brown line as many people have asked me not to call it,” Baldwin said. “That’s why we need wall. Because wall works. Wall makes safe.”

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle cast Trump’s declaration as an unprecedented move around Congress to take control of military funding.

Baldwin asked the fake media scrum if they “can all see why I have to fake this national emergency.”

“I have to because I want to. It’s really simple. We have a problem,” Baldwin said, before adding he was “basically taking military money so I can has wall.”

Baldwin continued, referencing Trump’s comments two days earlier where he said he expected legal challenges to the emergency, but was confident the Supreme Court would rule in his favor.

“I’m going to sign these papers for emergency,” he continued. “And then I will immediately be sued and the ruling will not go in my favor and it will end up in the Supreme Court and I’ll call my buddy [Brett] Kavanaugh and I’ll say it’s time to repay the Donny, and he will say, ‘New phone, who dis?’ Then the Mueller report will be released, crumbling my house of cards and I can just plead insanity.”

Baldwin added, “and my personal hell of being president will finally be over.”

The sketch might have hit a nerve as Trump hit back in an early morning tweet, writing that there was “Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC!”

Referencing the focus of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion of his 2016 campaign with Russia, Trump questioned how the comedy doesn’t earn “retribution” for its sketches.

“Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution?” Trump wrote. “Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion!”