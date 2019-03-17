Trump seemingly threatens ‘SNL’ with federal investigation over critical sketch

President Donald Trump slammed “Saturday Night Live” for its repeated jokes about his presidency, even calling for federal regulation of the comedy show.

President Donald Trump slammed “Saturday Night Live” for its repeated jokes about his presidency, even calling for federal regulation of the comedy show, in a pair of tweets posted Sunday morning.

The show had aired a rerun the night before that featured a sketch depicting life if he had never become president.

Trump lamented that “SNL” and other late-night shows “can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of ‘the other side.’ Like an advertisement without consequences.”

Trump also called for the Federal Election Commission or the Federal Communications Commission to investigate the show, because there “must be Collusion with the Democrats and, of course, Russia!”

“Such one sided media coverage, most of it Fake News,” he added. “Hard to believe I won and am winning. Approval Rating 52%, 93% with Republicans. Sorry!”

This wasn’t the first time this sketch set Trump off on Twitter. When it was originally aired in December, the president said the show was a “Democratic spin machine” that should be “tested in court.”

The offending sketch in question is a parody of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” featuring Alec Baldwin as Trump and Matt Damon as his embattled Supreme Court appointee Brett Kavanaugh.

In the episode that was aired months after Kavanaugh’s contentious testimony and eventual confirmation, Baldwin as Trump asks Damon’s Kavanaugh if he reached the Supreme Court.

“Me on the Supreme Court? With my temperament? Are you insane? Nah, nah,” Damon said. “They went with that nerd, Merrick Garland.”

Damon added: “But on the plus side, when I tell people I like beer, they find it charming and not like I’m threatening violence.”

While defending himself against accusations of high school and college sexual misconduct in testimony, Kavanaugh repeatedly noted, “I like beer.”