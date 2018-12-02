Alec Baldwin returns to ‘SNL’ as Trump to mock G20 Summit with Ben Stiller and Fred Armisen

- source
- Alec Baldwin returned to “Saturday Night Live” to play President Trump a month after he was arrested for allegedly punching someone over a parking spot dispute.
- The seven-minute cold open sketch mocked a talked-about moment from the G20 Summit in Argentina where Vladimir Putin enthusiastically high-fived Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Fred Armisen) as Trump appeared in the background.
- Meanwhile, Ben Stiller returned as Michael Cohen to give Trump an update on the Robert Mueller probe along with Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon). Earlier in the week, Cohen pleaded guilty to making false statements to Congress about his involvement in efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.
- Baldwin, as Trump, even poked fun at his November 2 arrest saying, “God, I haven’t been this upset since I flipped out over that parking space.”
- The five came together at the end of the video, with Cecily Strong’s Melania Trump, to sing a parody of “Evita’s” “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina.” Some of the lyrics included Baldwin’s Trump singing, “Don’t cry for me, Argentina. The truth is, I’m very guilty. Some little no-nos. And maybe treason. But I kept my promise. Oops, no I didn’t.” Watch the video below.
