Snooki shut down criticism after she posted a photo of herself drinking wine while feeding her newborn

caption Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi at Build Studio in 2018. source Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi recently posted a photo of herself drinking wine while feeding her 2-month-old son with a bottle.

Breastfeeding mothers are typically advised to have a maximum of one drink per day. Alcohol leaves breast milk at the same rate it leaves your bloodstream – usually about two to three hours.

On Saturday, Polizzi posted a photo of herself drinking a glass of wine while feeding her 2-month-old son, Angelo James, with a bottle.

“‘What’s mom life like with 2 kids and a newborn?’ THIS,” she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags #MomJuice and #ImAGoodMomISwear.

Polizzi received some backlash in the comments section, largely surrounding the misconception that breastfeeding mothers should abstain from drinking any alcohol.

“You not suppose to drink alcohol if you breastfeeding your baby,” one person commented.

“You’re not a mom,” Polizzi replied. “I allow myself to have a few glasses once a week to stay sane with 3 kids. I do what’s necessary to clean my milk for my baby. Let a mawma live and keep being 17.”

caption Two days later, Polizzi’s reply has racked up nearly 7,000 likes. source snooki/Instagram

While it’s true that alcohol can be found in breast milk, new moms can still drink every day without it affecting their milk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Alcohol leaves breast milk at the same rate it leaves your bloodstream – usually about two to three hours. Breastfeeding moms are typically advised to wait at least two hours after a single drink before nursing or pumping. The CDC also recommends a maximum of one drink per day.

Polizzi has previously opened up about the challenges that come with breastfeeding. The “Jersey Shore” star gave birth to her first child with her husband, a son named Lorenzo, in 2012. The couple welcomed a daughter, Giovanna, in 2014.

“With Lorenzo, I didn’t actually latch on. I just did the pump, so it didn’t hurt that bad. But with Giovanna, I tried to latch on at the hospital and she latched on right away,” she told her podcast listeners, less than one week after giving birth.

“Giovanna has been on my boob every single hour for the past four days, and my nipple is going to fall off,” she continued. “It’s so painful, but I gotta do what I gotta do because I feel like my breast milk is the best milk for my baby. No matter how much pain I’m in, I’ve just gotta bite my tongue and give her my milk.”