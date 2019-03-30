Snoop Dogg called ‘The Beach Bum’ director late at night with one request for his character

caption (L-R) Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg in “The Beach Bum.” source Neon/Vice

Though it looks like Snoop Dogg is playing himself in “The Beach Bum,” he made a point to have a little distance.

Snoop himself was the impetus of the character, “Lingerie.”

“He calls me up and he’s like, ‘I just want you to know I don’t want to be Snoop in the movie, I want to be Lingerie because I’m smooth and silky,'” Korine told Business Insider about his late-night chat with the famous rapper.

In “The Beach Bum,” Snoop Dogg plays a weed-smoking, suave playboy. So, he pretty much plays himself. However, he wanted to change things up a little bit for the movie.

“The Beach Bum” (in theaters) stars Matthew McConaughey as a burnout poet named Moondog who has made the Florida Keys his own personal playground. Snoop Dogg is a close friend who also happens to be having an affair with Moondog’s wife (played by Isla Fisher). But he and Moondog still get along great.

Though Snoop’s character is similar to himself, he wanted to tweak something about the character. So he went to “The Beach Bum” writer-director Harmony Korine with a name change.

“That was his one big note to me,” Korine told Business Insider. “Late at night, we were worried, it was like, ‘Snoop has got some notes,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay.’ And he calls me up and he’s like, ‘I just want you to know I don’t want to be Snoop in the movie, I want to be Lingerie because I’m smooth and silky.'”

And thus the character Lingerie was born.

Read more: “The Beach Bum” director wants to do a spin-off movie about Martin Lawrence’s character: a terrible dolphin guide with a cocaine-addicted parrot

Korine admitted he was just going to call him Snoop Dogg in the movie, just like how Jimmy Buffett plays himself in it. But Korine got what Snoop wanted.

“He’s playing a variation of himself but at the same time he’s not really himself,” Korine said. “He just has this presence.”

But Korine pointed out it’s hard to separate the Snoop aura.

“If you look really closely he’s wearing clothes that say ‘Snoop’ on the lapel,” he said. “But it’s got such a stoner logic that I was like, ‘It works.'”

“The Beach Bum” is currently playing in theaters.