Snoop Dogg thanked himself for his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and fans are loving it

caption Snoop Dogg was awarded the 2,651st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On Monday, Snoop Dogg was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

During his acceptance speech, he thanked himself and called himself a “bad motherf—er.”

“I want to thank me for believing in me, I want to thank me for doing all this hard work,” he said. “I wanna thank me for just being me at all times.”

Snoop Dogg, longtime rap legend and current cooking enthusiast, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

During the ceremony on Monday, he delivered a truly empowering acceptance speech, in which he thanked himself and called himself a “bad motherf—er.”

"I want to thank me for just being me at all times," he said at the podium.

“Last but not least: I want to thank me,” he said. “I want to thank me for believing in me, I want to thank me for doing all this hard work. I want to thank me for having no days off. I want to thank me for never quitting.”

“I want to thank me for always being a giver, and trying to give more than I receive,” he continued. “I want to thank me for trying to do more right than wrong. I want to thank me for just being me at all times. Snoop Dogg: you a bad motherf—er.”

Snoop Dogg: "I want to thank me for believing in me, I want to thank me for doing all this hard work… Snoop Dogg you a bad motherf—er" https://t.co/NhwqManzAW pic.twitter.com/TbzBmMexmt — Variety (@Variety) November 19, 2018

Needless to say, Twitter is loving Snoop Dogg’s energy and shameless self-love.

This guy is the epitome of self love and knowing ones worth. Idol! https://t.co/Hivnn8DtTQ — joweee|⚡???? (@joweeAnne) November 20, 2018

Snoopdogg’s speech where he thanked himself is my mood all year long — jaknt9 (@biridianajanet) November 20, 2018

lmfaoo snoop dogg got a star on the hollywood walk of fame and thanked himself in his speech, I love that mf — codnerd (@bridget_codner) November 20, 2018

Of course, the self-congratulatory attitude and star are both well-deserved: Snoop Dogg burst onto the hip-hop scene over 25 years ago with his debut album, “Doggystyle.” It sold nearly one million copies in the first week of its release and was certified four times platinum the following year.

More recently – beyond releasing a gospel album and an eight-track EP this year alone – the 47-year-old has broadened his horizons. The second season of VH1’s surprise hit show “Martha & Snoop,” which he co-hosts with Martha Stewart, wrapped in September.

He even published a cookbook in October.

