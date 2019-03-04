Snoop Dogg says he’s selling his LA Lakers booth seats for $5 because the team is playing so badly

caption Snoop Dogg. source Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BET/Getty Images for BET

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday – and nobody seems as furious as Snoop Dogg, who criticized the Lakers’ coach and players in an explicit, viral rant.

Snoop Dogg said in the video that it was “terrible watching my Lakers play,” that the coach should go, and that the team was full of “goofballs” who “suck.”

The only player largely exempt from Snoop Dogg’s criticism seemed to be the team’s star, LeBron James.

You can watch Snoop Dogg’s rant below.

Snoop Dogg is finding it hard to support the Los Angeles Lakers right now and said in an explicit, viral rant that he’d sell his booth at the Staples Center because the team is full of “sorry motherf—ers.”

The Lakers’ 118-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday appeared to be the killer blow for Snoop Dogg. The defeat continued a shoddy run for the Lakers, who have lost 13 of their last 20 games.

Snoop Dogg’s criticism began with the coach, Luke Walton, who has overseen a losing record since he began coaching the team in 2016. This season, Walton’s Lakers are 30-33, on top of a 35-47 record last season and a 26-56 record in 2016-17.

But Snoop Dogg appears to think that the players are also at fault and that the team’s star, LeBron James, who’s averaging 27 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game, needs better ones around him.

“It’s f—ing terrible watching my Lakers play. Somebody got to go,” Snoop Dogg said in the video. “F— this s—.”

He added that a lot of people on the team had to go, “starting with the coach.”

“Well, this s— ain’t gonna work. This is not the LA way,” he said, adding: “These sorry motherf—ers ain’t gonna do s—. Nothing. Get LeBron some f—ing help, because these goofballs ain’t gonna do s—. They sorry. They f—ing suck.”

Snoop Dogg said things had gotten so bad that he’d sell his Lakers booth for $5.

“I’m selling my f—ing booth right now,” he said. “I’ve got a booth for the next two years, three years. This year, y’all can have it. Five dollars … Anybody can have it. All the homies hittin’ me, blowin’ me up right now.”

Watch Snoop Dogg’s takedown of the Lakers below. Warning: It’s not safe for work.

This is the lowest point in Los Angeles Lakers history. Uncle Snoop has had ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/XPqVUImxer — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 4, 2019

The loss to the Suns means it is now unlikely the Lakers, 10th in the Western Conference, will reach the playoffs. The Lakers’ next game is against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.