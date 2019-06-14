Snowe is celebrating its 4th birthday with a 15% off sale on its luxury home accessories and basics

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption Save 15% on orders over $250 during Snowe’s anniversary sale. source Snowe

Snowe is celebrating its fourth birthday by holding its biggest sale of the year.

Now through June 23, you can save 15% on orders over $250 during Snowe’s anniversary sale including towels, sheets, kitchenware, candles, and more.

We’ve tested Snowe’s classic bathrobe and ranked its sateen sheets as the best luxurious sheets you can buy.

Snowe is a fairly new startup that specializes in making affordable luxury home goods. We’ve personally tried its classic bathrobe, a favorite of our most comfort-obsessed reporter, and its sateen sheets, naming them some of the best sheets you can buy.

Since Snowe’s mission is to deliver high-end products with the best value by working directly with its factories and cutting markup prices, sales are far and few in between – except when it comes to birthdays.

If you’ve been feeling like your apartment needs an upgrade, Snowe would be a great place to browse. Founders Rachel Cohen and Andrés Modak said in an interview with Bond Street, “We wanted to be able to set up our home with products we felt really good about that were high-quality but didn’t break the bank,” and that’s how Mara Leighton of Insider Picks felt when she first tried the sateen sheets.

Additionally, Mara dubbed the classic robe as her “all-time favorite robe,” explaining that “There have been more than a few nights (way more than a few) where I have come home from a long day, showered, put on the Snowe robe, and told myself that I would only wear it for one or two Netflix episodes. Eight hours later, I wake up in it.”

From our experience, shopping Snowe is a great way to glam up your home without paying boutique prices. Below, we’ve rounded up a list of Snowe’s best-selling products and a couple of our personal favorites to get you started.

Classic Robe

source Snowe

Available in three colors (essential white, charcoal grey, and slate blue), you can read the full review here.

Sateen Sheet Set

source Snowe

Available in 5 colors and 4 sizes, the bundle includes:

1 fitted sheet

1 flat sheet

2 pillowcase

You can read the full review here or check out our buying guide here.

4-Piece Table Settings

source Snowe

Made from Limoges porcelain, the set includes 16 pieces:

4 dinner plates (10.5 inches)

4 salad plates (9 inches)

4 bowls (6.5 inches)

4 mugs (12 ounces)

Whiskey Set

source Snowe

Made from lead-free crystallized glass, the set includes:

4 short tumblers (11 ounces)

1 spirit decanter (24 ounces)

Pillow Talk Candle

source Snowe

Made from 100% natural soy wax and has a lifetime-burn time of 75 hours, this candle has notes of sandalwood, ginger, and lavender.

The Classic Starter Bathe Bundle

source Snowe

Available in 5 colors (essential white, classic ivory, ash grey, charcoal grey, and slate blue), the bundle includes:

4 washcloths

4 hand towels

4 bath towels

1 bath mat

The Starter Eat Bundle

source Snowe

Made from Limoges porcelain and high-gauge stainless steel, the set includes 25 pieces: