‘Justice League’ fans are planning a ‘Release the Snyder Cut’ letter-writing campaign aimed at Warner Bros. incoming CEO

caption “Justice League” source Warner Bros.

Zack Snyder fans are planning a letter-writing campaign, directed at Warner Bros.’ incoming CEO Ann Sarnoff.

It’s the latest effort to urge Warner Bros. to “release the Snyder Cut.”

Snyder fans have been steadfast in their campaigns since “Justice League” was released in 2017 with major reshoots done by Joss Whedon.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Zack Snyder fans are planning to launch a new letter-writing campaign, directed at Warner Bros.’ incoming CEO Ann Sarnoff, in their latest effort to get Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” released.

The official “Release the Snyder Cut” Twitter account announced the plan on Thursday.

“It is clear now that we should be preparing to contact Ann directly and let her know of our wishes, for her to #ReleaseTheSnydercut through a new letter writing campaign!,” the announcement said. “For this to be successful, we have to resist our natural urges and be strategic.”

READ MORE: Warner Bros. named a new CEO and ‘Justice League’ fans started immediately begging her to release the ‘Snyder Cut’

The anonymous individual behind the Twitter account goes on to say that they made “contact with a studio insider from Dreamworks,” who they said suggested that the letters be timed to arrive one month after Sarnoff starts her position as the Warner Bros. CEO.

Sarnoff is expected to take over in late August. She will replace former CEO Kevin Tsujihara, who resigned in March following a report that alleged he had a sexual relationship with an actress, and promised to help her get roles.

“So, in the meantime what can we do?,” the announcement adds. “Well, we can prepare! Let’s make this letter writing campaign bigger and better than ever! In the next few weeks we will provide information/assistance on what to write …”

When Warner Bros. announced Sarnoff’s appointment on Twitter last month, true believers in the Snyder Cut immediately started pleading in the comments for her to make the cut available.

“Release the Snyder Cut” has become a rallying cry for those who want to see Snyder’s full vision of “Justice League.” Snyder left “Justice League” late into production after a family tragedy, and “Avengers” director Joss Whedon stepped in for reshoots.

Fans even raised over $26,000 for advertising at this year’s San Diego Comic Con in an effort to raise awareness for the “Release the Snyder Cut” campaign (half of the proceeds will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, according to the GoFundMe page).

The full announcement is below: