So Delicious’ oat-milk ice cream and dairy-free mousses are a great alternative if you can’t have dairy — here’s what they taste like

You don’t need an excuse to eat ice cream, but if you did, Sunday July 21 just happens to be National Ice Cream Day.

While I can personally (and regularly) stuff my face with as much dairy ice cream as I want, people like my girlfriend can’t, so we regularly look around for dairy-free ice cream alternatives.

We really like ones from So Delicious, and would recommend its “ice cream” and mousses to non-dairy and dairy eaters.

While most people don’t really need a special day to convince themselves to tackle a solo pint, some people like my girlfriend can’t eat dairy ice cream that’s always stocked in grocery stores due to dietary restrictions.

We’ve been lucky enough to be find So Delicious’ line of dairy-free desserts in our hipster ‘hood in Brooklyn. Its ice creams are created from a variety of plant-based ingredients, including cashew, soy, coconut, and its newly introduced oat milks.

We tried a few of the flavors from the new oat milk frozen dessert and frozen mousse lines. Both are dairy- and nut-free, although some may include coconut (which does not have the same allergen as the common tree nut allergen). We’d still suggest reading the ingredients list in case you have other dietary restrictions.

There is limited availability to find these products online, but the brand offers a product finder that can point you in the right direction.

Here’s what each of the So Delicious ice creams and mousses taste like:

So Delicious Oat Milk Frozen Dessert

It’s no secret that oat milk is a fan favorite in my apartment. If I’m being honest, it accounts for a little more than 15% percent of our monthly food budget. Unsurprisingly, oats also serve as my personal favorite base for a dairy-free ice cream.

I have many dairy-free people in my life, and So Delicious’s oat milk ice cream is by far the most revered among this group. Unlike other dairy-free ice cream, it maintains its softness so that it stays creamy and is easy to scoop. There are few things as disappointing as spending $10 on a pint of alternative-milk ice cream only to discover that it’s physically impossible to spear your spoon into a pint.

The oat milk base isn’t overly strong, allowing the creative flavor choices to shine. So Delicious currently offers three flavors – Caramel Apple Crumble, Peanut Butter and Raspberry, and Oatmeal Cookie (though not currently sold online).

I tried all three flavors, and they taste like they’re from an artisanal ice cream shop in Williamsburg.

The Oatmeal Cookie flavor tastes like you’re dunking a cookie in milk, while the Caramel Apple Crumble tastes like a colder version of the real thing. I typically don’t like peanut butter-flavored desserts, but the Peanut Butter and Raspberry flavor is legit delicious. It has frozen chunks of peanut butter, plus swirls of raspberry jam throughout the base of the ice cream that sends me back to my elementary school cafeteria with each bite.

As someone who lives with a dairy-free individual who loves dessert but is often excluded from actually eating it, So Delicious’s oat milk favorites have been a real game changer for both of us.

So Delicious Mousse

Coming in a close second are the dairy-free frozen mousses. Each pint only has 330 calories, which is definitely something I don’t consider when I decide to eat some ice cream, but it’s certainly nice to know.

I put out pints of the frozen mousse in the Business Insider office kitchen, and at first, no one wanted to try the dairy-free treats. The quick transition from excitement to disappointment on people’s faces when they realized the “ice cream” was dairy-free was entertaining, but not helpful for my review. However, once people did try it, there were increasingly large waves of more people coming up based on glowing reviews from their friends and colleagues.

The frozen mousse has a unique consistency for dairy-free frozen treats because, like the oat milk ice cream, they also remain relatively soft. Of the flavors we tried, people especially liked the Strawberry Swirl and Salted Caramel Swirl because they tasted like eating a spoonful of flavored Cool Whip.

So Delicious frozen mousse comes in seven flavors – Lemon Swirl, Chocolate Chip, Salted Caramel Swirl, Strawberry Swirl, Peanut Butter Swirl, Mango Swirl, and Cranberry Cherry Swirl. Most of these flavors are not sold online yet, though some are, but you should be able to find them in store using the So Delicious product finder.