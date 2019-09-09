‘Sober September’ is surging in popularity — and UBS warns it could slow the ‘explosive growth trajectory’ of hard seltzer

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The hard seltzer trend has taken the US by storm, with sales exploding throughout the summer of 2019.

But an uptick in participation in Sober September from a key demographic for hard seltzer sales poses a risk to the category’s “explosive growth trajectory,” according to UBS.

A UBS survey found that more young males and people living in the Northeast and on the West Coast are expected to participate in Sober September this year. Those are key demographic drivers for hard seltzer sales.

The hard seltzer craze might cool down in September.

UBS survey results released on Monday showed increased participation in Sober September, a monthlong challenge to abstain from consuming alcohol. The firm says that could slow hard seltzer’s growth, which has accelerated during the summer months.

The survey concluded that younger males and people living in the Northeast and on the West Coast demonstrated greater participation in Sober September, which could put a damper on hard seltzer’s sales during the month.

“We believe that the age and regional exposures present a modest risk to the explosive growth trajectory of hard seltzer, given the category’s younger skew and relative strength on the coasts,” the firm said in a note to clients on Monday.

34% of the survey’s respondents said they were “very likely” to participate this year, up from 25% who said they completed Sober September last year.

“The Sober-Curious movement appears to be gaining steam among US drinkers and could impact beverage alcohol demand,” UBS said in the report.

Hard seltzer has exploded in popularity over the last several months as the drink has emerged as a lower-calorie alternative to traditional beer and liquor beverages.

Major alcohol providers including Anheuser-Busch InBev, Molson Coors, Constellation Brands, and Boston Beer Company have invested in expanding their own hard seltzer brands.