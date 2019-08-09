There’s a British soccer team that wears jerseys covered in sausage, potatoes, and peas

caption A player wielding a fork and knife while wearing the Heck sausage jersey. source Bedale AFC

A British soccer team is wearing jerseys covered in sausage, potatoes, and peas to help support funding for prostate cancer.

Bedale Association Football Club recently launched its new “sausage, mash, and peas with gravy football playing kit,” according to a statement sent to INSIDER.

The shirt features sausage and peas on a bed of mashed potatoes flowing down into the shorts. There’s also a boat on both socks pouring gravy towards the cleats.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A British soccer team is making headlines thanks to its unusual – and delicious – uniforms.

Bedale Association Football Club recently revealed its new uniform, which presents a classic British meal from head to toe.

The jersey features sausages and peas on a bed of mashed potatoes flowing down into the shorts. A boat on each sock pours gravy toward the cleats.

caption A player wielding a fork and knife while wearing the Heck sausage jersey. source Bedale AFC

On the back – above the “ketchup” numbers – is the slogan “Football’s Coming Home For Tea,” a play on the popular British song “Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home).”

“Obviously eating sausage and chips after every home game must have suited our players because we had a very successful season last year,” reserve team manager Al Pattison told INSIDER.

caption Players from Bedale AFC sporting the new jerseys. source Bedale AFC

Bedale AFC is selling the $48 jersey – as well as the shorts and socks – to raise funds for the organization Team Garby, which raises money for prostate cancer research. It was founded in honor of Steve Garbett, a friend of the team who died in November 2014 from the illness.

Through various fundraising efforts, Team Garby has raised more than $215,000 (£178,000) towards its $301,248 (£250,000) goal.

Bedalde AFC chairman Martyn Coombs told INSIDER that the campaign has been “a remarkable achievement and something the club is proud of.”

“We have partnered with [Historic Football Shirts] to sell the kit on our behalf,” Coombs said, adding that $6 from every sale of the uniforms will go directly to prostate cancer research.

Read more: Oscar Mayer is releasing hot dog-flavored ice cream for its ‘Ice Dog Sandwich’

caption The Bedale AFC soccer team. source Bedale AFC

caption The evolution of Bedale AFC’s uniform. source Bedale AFC

The soccer team debuted its first sausage-themed uniform back in 2017, when members sported jerseys covered in hot dogs.

Bedale AFC then revamped its original design in 2018 to feature a single giant hot dog covered in ketchup and mustard.

Read More:

A new Good Burger pop-up inspired by the Nickelodeon show will make all your ’90s dreams come true

You can rent a mansion with candy-themed rooms and an ice cream-shaped pool for as little as $24 a night

Jason Momoa celebrated his 40th birthday with a Guinness and whiskey cake that weighed 168 pounds

This hospital is dressing babies born during Shark Week in adorable Baby Shark onesies