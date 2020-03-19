Jarring photos of people diligently remaining 6 feet apart as they practice social distancing in public

caption People in Barcelona, Spain, keep their distance while waiting to get into their supermarket on March 16. source David Ramos/Getty

While some countries are in full lockdown, others are asking residents to shelter in place, while others again are simply asking people to self-isolate.

One thing everyone has in common? The recommendation to maintain a six-foot distance from others.

Some places are using tape to show people how close to stand to others.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Around the world, people are being asked to self-isolate and socially distance themselves in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Besides avoiding mass gatherings, the CDC also recommends maintaining a distance of approximately six feet (two meters) from others.

Here’s what following the guidelines looks like around the world.

In Barcelona, Spain, people line up outside of a store to buy supplies … at an appropriate distance.

People in Paris, France, patiently wait outside in equally spread out lines.

Some have called for “social distance” to be rephrased “physical distance,” in order to encourage people to stay socially connected.

caption Two women observe social distancing in York, England, on March 19, 2020. source Oli Scarff/AFP/ Getty

“The general principle should be: Outside is better than inside, open is better than closed, fewer is better than more people, and stay away from sick people,” Dr. Erich Anderer previously told Insider.

caption Two women in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 18, 2020. source Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty

Source: Insider

Six feet is a somewhat arbitrary number, but it’s meant to stop the inhalation of droplets spread by coughing or sneezing, which is how the coronavirus is believed to be transmitted for the most part.

caption Shoppers in Manila, Philippines, on March 16, 2020. source Maria Tan/AFP/Getty

Members of the media are kept separate at briefings.

caption Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie speaks to journalists at the Pentagon on March 13, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Yellow caution tape stops church-goers in the Philippines from getting too close.

caption A church in Borongan, Philippines, on March 15, 2020. source Alren Beronio/AFP/Getty

Many public places are using measuring tapes to demarcate six-foot distances.

caption Workers measure a six-foot distance outside of Chef José Andres’ Zaytinya DC restaurant on March 17, 2020. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty

In the Philippines, it looks like a lot less than six feet.

Taped squares inside an elevator in Indonesia also seem far closer than the recommended six feet.