These are the 9 ‘social distancing’ stocks to buy as consumers stay home to avoid coronavirus, one Wall Street firm says

There are a handful of technology stocks that are poised to directly benefit from consumers staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic, a team of analysts at Piper Sandler wrote in a Monday note.

The stocks comprise technology, food, and staples companies that could see a bump in use as US consumers practice social distancing, according to the firm.

Here are the 9 top “social-distancing” stocks, according to Piper Sandler.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, US citizens have all been instructed to socially distance themselves from others in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

That’s meant school closures, work from home, canceled flights, and delivery-only restaurants in some cities across the country. While markets have been reeling as investors panic at the economic effects of such actions, there are a few stocks that are poised to benefit, Piper Sandler said.

“We are all in uncharted territory as this rolling global health crisis is uprooting how we all go about our days, our work flow & our social interactions,” a team of analysts led by Erinn Murphy wrote in a note released Monday.

Still, there is a handful of stocks spanning the technology sector that “stand to benefit in the short-run as mounting travel restrictions and work from home mandates change behavioral and cultural shifts in how we communicate and consume content,” the note said.

Piper Sandler sees two major technology groups benefiting from social distancing – consumer and enterprise companies. As people are stuck at home during work, there’s likely to be increased use of things like video conferencing, messaging, cybersecurity, and document signing platforms.

In addition, as people aren’t able to socialize in person or go out, Piper Sandler sees increased use of digital gaming and online video companies.

Also included? Stores where consumers can get staples such as hand sanitizer and toilet paper, as well as food brands that make popular non-perishable items such as soup.

Here are nine stocks that Piper Sandler says will be directly impacted by social distancing, in alphabetical order.

1. Akamai

Ticker: AKAM

Industry: Infrastructure & comm software

Highlights:

Leading media CDN enabling TV Steaming Services (ex. Disney+)

$2.89B in 2019 revenue

Media traffic tailwinds from social distancing and school closures

Source: Piper Sandler

2. Activision Blizzard

Ticker: ATVI

Industry: Gaming software

Highlights:

Digital now 77% of mix

Candy Crush, Call of Duty, and World of Warcraft publisher

$6.5B in 2019 revenue

Source: Piper Sandler

3. Campbell Soup

Ticker: CPB

Industry: Tobacco, packaged food, cannabis

Highlights:

57% of US retail sales in stockpiling categories

Best positioned from total company perspective if boost is concentrated in the US

Source: Piper Sandler

4. DocuSign

Ticker: DOCU

Industry: Security & infrastructure software

Highlights:

Cloud document workflow and eSignature software

$1B run-rate +38% year over year

Remote worker trends could accelerate tailwinds for document cloud leader

Source: Piper Sandler

5. Dollar General

Ticker: DG

Industry: Hardlines & leisure

Highlights:

+78% of sales in Consumables

Excellent management with numerous initiatives

lower gas prices help core consumers

Source: Piper Sandler

Kellogg

caption Kellogg's corn flakes products are seen at an outlet of retailer Woolworths in Sandton

Ticker: K

Industry: Tobacco, packaged food, cannabis

Highlights:

85% of US retail sales in categories with stockpiling exposure (including cereal)

Walmart has identified PopTarts as a top-selling item ahead of hurricanes

Source: Piper Sandler

7. Netflix

caption “Love Is Blind” source Netflix

Ticker: NFLX

Industry: Internet services

Highlights:

Leader in online video

$20B in 2019 revenue with 167M subscribers

Lack of live sporting events and social distancing could elevate traffic for leader in online video

Source: Piper Sandler

8. Zoom

caption With Zoom, you can hold meetings with up to hundreds of people at a time. source Zoom

Ticker: ZM

Industry: Infrastructure & comm software

Highlights:

Cloud video conferencing

$750M run-rate +88% year over year

Work from home upside to growth dependent on converting free users to paid users overtime

Source: Piper Sandler

9. Zynga

Ticker: ZNGA

Industry: Gaming software

Highlights:

Mobile games for 2B+ smartphone users globally

CSR Racing, poker games, match and slot game publisher

$1.3B in 2019 revenue

Source: Piper Sandler