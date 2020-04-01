14 states where coronavirus cases might flare up next, according to research into social-media posts about symptoms, testing, and sick relatives

caption The social-media-research firm Dataminr has mapped clusters of firsthand accounts of COVID-19 as a way to track the virus. source Dataminr

Dataminr, a New York firm that tracks real-time data for the UN and multinational firms, said prior flare-ups of COVID-19 were preceded by a spike in social posts in the affected areas.

The posts were not opinions about the virus but firsthand accounts of symptoms, relatives who have been infected, and testing.

The research indicates 14 states where firsthand social-media accounts have spiked but recorded case counts have not.

Those states are Alabama, Arizona, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia.

On March 27, a man in Tucson, Arizona, posted on Twitter, “Guys. My wife is showing some symptoms consistent with covid -19. Seeing about testing.”

The post is a vulnerable slice of life during the time of coronavirus, but data researchers say it may be something more. Mapping social-media posts like this as data points could help municipalities to prepare for outbreaks.

Data researchers who have tracked the virus from Wuhan, China, to Louisiana identified 14 states they said might see their first spike in the next two weeks, based on a study of social-media posts about personal experiences with the virus.

caption Animation shows how social-media clusters predict COVID-19 spread. source Dataminr

Dataminr, a New York firm that provides global real-time information to the United Nations and multinational corporations like 3M and McDonald’s, has tuned into social media to plot firsthand public social-media posts on COVID-19. The firm said the clusters of social-media posts could be a leading indicator of virus hot spots seven to 15 days before exponential growth in official COVID-19 case counts.

“These kinds of posts appear to be a leading indicator of where case count may be spiking in the future,” Dataminr CEO Ted Bailey said.

In the US, Dataminr found social-media spikes from one to two weeks before previous outbreaks in New York, California, Florida, Louisiana, Washington, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Illinois. All of those states except Texas now have more than 4,000 cases and widespread community transmission, according to the US map used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Brian Solis, a digital-media analyst, praised the research.

“Dataminr’s approach to anticipating outbreaks is notable and welcomed,” he said, likening it to data from the digital-thermometer maker Kinsa, which is also being harnessed to forecast outbreaks. “Data is the answer to not only preparing in advance for medical needs but also in containing the virus.”

caption States where the virus has spread (top) experienced social-media spikes first. That same pattern is being repeated in states that may see spikes soon, researchers said. source Dataminr

The same trend also occurred in other initial COVID-19 outbreak countries, including South Korea, Italy, Spain, Iran, and France.

The UN, World Health Organization, New York City Department of Public Health, and other public-sector agencies use a Dataminr product called First Alert for breaking-news alerts on the virus, the firm said. Companies are using Dataminr’s data to gauge impacts on their workforces, supply chains, expenses, and decisions on travel and office closures.

The virus has killed about 43,000 people and infected about 875,000. Nearly 190,000 of those cases are in the US, which has the largest outbreak, representing more than one-fifth of all cases worldwide. See all Business Insider’s updates on the virus here.

A pattern that might be about to change

As of Monday, there was an exponential growth in firsthand social-media posts in the 14 US states named above that do not yet have spikes in COVID-19 cases. The CDC US map shows that none of those states have more than 2,000 confirmed cases. Ten of the 14 do not yet have widespread community transmission, marking a sharp contrast to the states that have seen the social-media spike. (Arizona, Maryland, Utah, and Virginia have widespread community transmission.)

If the Dataminr data pattern holds, that might be about to change.

The posts that are measured include people who indicate they tested positive for the virus, those who say they are experiencing symptoms, users who indicate they have been exposed but not tested, and firsthand accounts of confirmed cases from relatives, friends, and colleagues.

Tracking that messaging on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other social-media sites can show “clusters” of posts that indicate where a spike is coming – and give medical officials a chance to prepare supplies and other resources.

Predictions about COVID-19 are nothing new. Many medical experts have predicted different paths for the virus for months. Since February, researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst have conducted weekly surveys of two dozen infectious-disease experts on the trajectory of the coronavirus outbreak in the US. The researchers’ models offered a wide variety of outcomes, from 1 million US deaths this year to a few thousand.

In comparison with that research, social media’s contribution to virus information has often been more suspect. The Pew Research Center found last week that people who get most of their news from social media follow virus news less and encounter misinformation more than those who get their news from other channels.

But what Dataminr shows is not people’s opinions on social media. Its natural-language-processing computer programs sift through posts to find firsthand information of what people are going through in their own lives. Those posts pulled together form the clusters the company plots to show spikes in different areas.

There is precedent for tracking similar diseases on social media. A 2017 study showed a high correlation between mentions of the flu on Twitter and illness in the US.

Bailey said the current isolation of many people around the world may place a greater emphasis on social media.

“It is a time when people are recording what they’re experiencing more, when people are communicating via social media more, and when people are contributing their experience to an unfolding global phenomenon more,” he said.

Social media has certainly had its struggles with misinformation, Bailey said. “But the ground truth is equally as powerful if you can use it to help with response,” he added.